IONQ Continues to Run, ASPC Strikes LatAm Software Deal with Semantix

IONQ is becoming a De-SPAC darling, up another 17.5% today. Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (ASPC) is taking Semantix public.

IonQ (IONQ), the world's first publicly traded quantum computing company, is starting to make a name for itself as an early De-SPAC darling. IONQ jumped another +17.5% today and closed at $31. It's up ~$20 since it De-SPAC'ed from dMY Technology Group Inc III in October.

It's still early days for the company, quantum computing is surely in its nascent phases, but IONQ is getting a lot of press from both traditional finance media (CNBC) and the popularity of Fintwit behind it.

The dMY team of Niccolo de Masi and Harry You are starting to get looked at in the same vein as the M. Kleins and Gores of the world in terms of most respected SPAC serial sponsors. Given the success of their de-spacs (RSI, GENI, and IONQ), and pending de-spac Planet Labs (DMYQ), it should come as no surprise that more attention is coming their way.

Looking for an opportunity to get in early with the dMY team? Perhaps check out dMY Technology Group Inc VI (DMYS), it's their 5th SPAC (IPO'ed in September) and is still searching for a deal. DMYS units are trading at $10.49.

ICYMI, we had dMY CEO Niccolo de Masi on the Boardroom Alpha Podcast earlier this fall to discuss IonQ. Niccolo will be joining us again to discuss Planet + DMYQ next week.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (ASPC) + Semantix

ASPC struck a deal valuing the LatAm integrated software company at a $693M enterprise value. ASPC jumped +1% on the news, and ASPCW jumped +23% to $0.95.

Wejo and VOSO Close Acquisition

WEJO will trade starting 11/19

Two new SPAC IPOs for $465M in new capital

Both traded above $10 at $10.08 and $10.11 respectively for LFAC and NETC, yet both remain below NAV of $10.20, which seems to be commonplace today for SPAC IPOs.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

5.88% ~ $ 11.88 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

4.88% ~ $ 11.40 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)

2.89% ~ $ 12.10 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

2.87% ~ $ 10.41 | PIPP - Pine Island Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.79% ~ $ 10.70 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)

1.82% ~ $ 13.98 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.73% ~ $ 9.41 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

1.73% ~ $ 13.53 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)

1.51% ~ $ 10.08 | VOSO - Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.23% ~ $ 9.84 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.07% ~ $ 9.88 | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Announced)

.88% ~ $ 10.35 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.82 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.78% ~ $ 10.36 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

.78% ~ $ 10.39 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.85 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-9.55% ~ $ 13.64 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

-5.09% ~ $ 14.55 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-2.78% ~ $ 11.55 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.69% ~ $ 10.84 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.65% ~ $ 9.90 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.48% ~ $ 58.50 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.48% ~ $ 9.85 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.31% ~ $ 13.09 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

-2.17% ~ $ 11.70 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.15% ~ $ 9.86 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.11% ~ $ 9.82 | ACTD - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-.84% ~ $ 10.61 | LMACA - Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.72 | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.78% ~ $ 10.21 | AGCB - Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.85 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.88 | KCGI - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)

