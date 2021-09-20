DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ

The CEO of dMY Technology Discusses IonQ, its growth prospects, and why they think it is a can't miss opportunity.

--------------------------

Free SPAC Tools

--------------------------

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

We previously spoke with dMY CEO Niccolo de Masi on all things SPACs. He joins us again for a deep dive into quantum computing company IonQ, which is set to go public via their 3rd SPAC vehicle, dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI). IonQ is sporting a $1.4B EV valuation on projected $522M in revenue for 2026. In case you missed it, IonQ reported a tripling of 2021E bookings from $5M to $15M a couple of weeks ago.

Have a listen.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) / IonQ Details

Vote Date: September 28, 2021

Trust Size: $300M

EV: $1.4B

PIPE: $350M: Fidelity Management & Research Company, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation

Investor Deck: Here

dMY's two other de-SPACs, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, have been surefire winners. Keep an eye out for dMY.

dMYI shares are hovering around $10

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com