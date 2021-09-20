DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
We previously spoke with dMY CEO Niccolo de Masi on all things SPACs. He joins us again for a deep dive into quantum computing company IonQ, which is set to go public via their 3rd SPAC vehicle, dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI). IonQ is sporting a $1.4B EV valuation on projected $522M in revenue for 2026. In case you missed it, IonQ reported a tripling of 2021E bookings from $5M to $15M a couple of weeks ago.
Have a listen.
dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) / IonQ Details
Vote Date: September 28, 2021
Trust Size: $300M
EV: $1.4B
PIPE: $350M: Fidelity Management & Research Company, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation
Investor Deck: Here
dMY's two other de-SPACs, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, have been surefire winners. Keep an eye out for dMY.
