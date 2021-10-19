Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
--------------------------
BA Podcast & Moves Newsletter
--------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast
** Exec Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Continuing on the travel theme following last week's discussion with Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts, the latest episode of Know Who Drives Return features Inspirato's CEO Brent Handler and CFO Web Neighbor.
Inspirato is a luxury travel service that allows its customers unique access to high-end vacation destinations around the world. Brent and Web join us to talk about the future of luxury travel, and why its merger with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp (TVAC) represents a compelling investment opportunity for investors.
Inspirato / Thayer Ventures Overview
Announced: 5/30/2021
EV: $1.1B
Trust Size: $100M
PIPE: Janus Henderson Investors and Rodina, and includes additional incremental capital from Kleiner Perkins, IVP, and Company founders
Investor Deck
Topics Discussed
- Inspirato - Overview
- Club and Pass
- Why public now and why SPAC?
- Why Thayer?
- Travel and COVID affects
- Growth prospects
- Inspirato valuation
- Capital Structure
- Life as a public company
- Competitors
- Favorite places
Inspirato at a Glance
About Brent Handler
Brent is an entrepreneur and pioneer of the destination club industry. In 2002, Brent and his brother Brad founded Exclusive Resorts. Brent served as the company's president from 2002 to 2009, during which time Exclusive Resorts amassed more than $1 billion in real estate assets, delivered tens of thousands of vacations to members worldwide, and set the standard for the burgeoning destination club industry.
In January 2011—convinced he could improve on the model he helped establish—Brent, Brad, and their partners launched Inspirato, providing luxury travelers access to a curated collection of exceptional vacation options combined with expert trip planning and personalized service but without the six-figure, upfront fees previously common in the industry. Brent graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in business.
About Web Neighbor
Web leads Inspirato’s finance, accounting, real estate, strategy, business intelligence and revenue management teams. His experience as a senior executive spans investment and operational contexts, and he has completed more than $40 billion of public and private transactions. Prior to joining Inspirato, he wasExecutive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives with the Irvine Company, where he was responsible for all financial and investment functions within the apartment division.
Web previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Archstone, a former S&P 500 constituent, following its privatization in one of the largest REIT leveraged buyouts in history. Web was also a Senior Vice President at Lehman Brothers. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Oregon State University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina, where he was a Kenan-Flagler Fellow and a Wood Fellow.
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO
- 40 SPAC Warrants < $1
- SPAC Gamma Trade On. FUSE/MoneyLion Surges 10.5%.
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)