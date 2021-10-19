Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel

Luxury travel subscription service Inspirato is going public via Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp (TVAC) in a $1.1B EV deal. Inspirato's CEO and CFO join the podcast to discuss.

--------------------------

Continuing on the travel theme following last week's discussion with Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts, the latest episode of Know Who Drives Return features Inspirato's CEO Brent Handler and CFO Web Neighbor.

Inspirato is a luxury travel service that allows its customers unique access to high-end vacation destinations around the world. Brent and Web join us to talk about the future of luxury travel, and why its merger with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp (TVAC) represents a compelling investment opportunity for investors.

Inspirato / Thayer Ventures Overview

Announced: 5/30/2021

EV: $1.1B

Trust Size: $100M

PIPE: Janus Henderson Investors and Rodina, and includes additional incremental capital from Kleiner Perkins, IVP, and Company founders

Investor Deck

Topics Discussed

Inspirato - Overview

Club and Pass

Why public now and why SPAC?

Why Thayer?

Travel and COVID affects

Growth prospects

Inspirato valuation

Capital Structure

Life as a public company

Competitors

Favorite places

Inspirato at a Glance

About Brent Handler

Brent is an entrepreneur and pioneer of the destination club industry. In 2002, Brent and his brother Brad founded Exclusive Resorts. Brent served as the company's president from 2002 to 2009, during which time Exclusive Resorts amassed more than $1 billion in real estate assets, delivered tens of thousands of vacations to members worldwide, and set the standard for the burgeoning destination club industry.

In January 2011—convinced he could improve on the model he helped establish—Brent, Brad, and their partners launched Inspirato, providing luxury travelers access to a curated collection of exceptional vacation options combined with expert trip planning and personalized service but without the six-figure, upfront fees previously common in the industry. Brent graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in business.

About Web Neighbor

Web leads Inspirato’s finance, accounting, real estate, strategy, business intelligence and revenue management teams. His experience as a senior executive spans investment and operational contexts, and he has completed more than $40 billion of public and private transactions. Prior to joining Inspirato, he wasExecutive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives with the Irvine Company, where he was responsible for all financial and investment functions within the apartment division.

Web previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Archstone, a former S&P 500 constituent, following its privatization in one of the largest REIT leveraged buyouts in history. Web was also a Senior Vice President at Lehman Brothers. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Oregon State University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina, where he was a Kenan-Flagler Fellow and a Wood Fellow.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)