Will Honest's IPO Take More Shine Off SPACs?

Muted SPAC M&A pops could spark a shift back to the traditional, longer IPO process for private companies. Hoffman and Pincus file for 4th SPAC.

Are Traditional IPOs Back in Favor?

The SPAC boom was partly fueled by the myriad of advantages that private companies were given by choosing SPAC as their path to public markets, to name a few:

- a faster/far less arduous offering process

- ability to sell investors on future projections

- certainty of funds and price (SPAC trust / PIPE investors)

Following The Honest Company (HNST) highly successful day-1 IPO, it's fair to ask if more companies will follow their patient lead in the traditional IPO process. They were famously an early unicorn and then, infamously, lost their unicorn status in a down financing round. Yet the company ultimately recovered, and now are close to profitability and have a $2B valuation after closing yesterday up +44%.

This development plus some less than stellar M&A pops for SPACs will have private companies reassessing their most lucrative path to public success.

The Reinvent Capital Team of Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman, and Michael Thompson filed for their 4th SPAC, Reinvent Technology Partners X (RTPX). The proposed $220M offering is shares only (no warrants) and is targeting tech companies.

No doubt that Pincus, Hoffman, and Thompson are well respected, however RTP and RTPZ are both underperforming following their respective merger announcements down 30% and 13% respectively:

Reinvent's two announced mergers have not been performing well. Source: Boardroom Alpha.

RTP & RTPZ are trading very discounted if you have conviction in their ability to pick winners.

Experience Investment Corp (EXPC) shareholders approved its merger with Blade Urban Mobility. Shares closed down 2.7% to $9.72. Merger is expected to close May 7, with trading subsequently as BLDE. The press release quoted "minimal redemptions" which could equate to ~$30M doing rough math. ($365M of proceeds, inclusive of $125M PIPE, there was $277M in trust).

Recent Merger Announcements

May 03 | $ 9.90 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp --> Roivant Sciences

Apr 30 | $ 9.96 | GMII - Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. --> Sonder Holdings Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 9.94 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.

Apr 28 | $ 10.04 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Apr 27 | $ 10.09 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics

Apr 25 | $ 10.22 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group

Apr 22 | $ 9.96 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Apr 22 | $ 11.38 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.

Apr 19 | $ 10.09 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.

Biggest SPAC Gainers

6.37% ~ $ 17.03 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

5.00% ~ $ 10.50 | AURC - Aurora Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

4.21% ~ $ 11.38 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

3.07% ~ $ 12.09 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

2.42% ~ $ 11.83 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.37% ~ $ 15.10 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.28% ~ $ 12.58 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

2.16% ~ $ 12.32 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

2.09% ~ $ 11.26 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

2.06% ~ $ 17.30 | NGA - NORTHERN GN ACQ (Announced)

Biggest SPAC Decliners

-13.41% ~ $ 31.50 | BRPA - Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.46% ~ $ 12.42 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-3.95% ~ $ 11.92 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-3.90% ~ $ 15.54 | IPOE - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (Announced)

-3.85% ~ $ 10.24 | SVFB - SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

-3.64% ~ $ 7.94 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-3.53% ~ $ 13.13 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.80% ~ $ 9.72 | EXPC - Experience Investment Corp (Announced)

-2.70% ~ $ 12.59 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.70% ~ $ 12.60 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

