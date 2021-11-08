Two SPAC Deals (BIOT, DSAC) Announced; One Terminated (HCIC)
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
The SPAC market welcomed two deal announcements this morning (see details below), but got a late surprise as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) and Plus announced their deal was terminated effective November 8th. The filing cites "recent developments in the regulatory environment outside of the United States" as the reason for the deal's termination. Plus is a provider of self-driving truck technology and would have been alongside Aurora / Reinvent's (RTPY) in taking an autonomous driving company public via SPAC.
Monday's SPAC Deal Announcements
Also, breaking late in the day it appears that Lemonade (LMND) is buying Metromile (MILE) in an all-stock transaction. Read the press release here.
DWAC In the News Again
Bloomberg's Gillian Tan break's the news that DWAC -- the Trump related SPAC -- is testing the PIPE market with a roadshow. Read the full articles for details. As a reminder, DWAC is most likely a "trade" for most investors as opposed to a buy and hold strategy, so invest cautiously.
EV's Hot Again with Infrastructure Fueling the Fire
With the infrastructure deal officially passing on Friday the EV and EV infrastructure space got even hotter today. Here are some of the highest profile, SPAC/deSPAC companies:
Announced Transaction | -6.80% ~ $ 10.82 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp -> EVBox Group
Announced Transaction | 5.80% ~ $ 11.31 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc -> Polestar
De-SPAC | 19.11% ~ $ 11.22 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II -> Volta Inc (VLTA)
De-SPAC | 17.13% ~ $ 12.51 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp -> Proterra Inc (PTRA)
De-SPAC | 34.57% ~ $ 13.43 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp -> EVgo Inc (EVGO)
De-SPAC | 10.50% ~ $ 14.52 | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp -> Nikola Corp (NKLA)
De-SPAC | 13.55% ~ $ 16.76 | NBAC - Newborn Acquisition Corp. -> Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)
De-SPAC | .37% ~ $ 19.08 | SPAQ - Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -> Fisker Inc (FSR)
De-SPAC | 11.79% ~ $ 27.60 | SBE - Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation -> ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
De-SPAC | 21.31% ~ $ 37.63 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp -> QuantumScape Corp (QS)
De-SPAC | 9.86% ~ $ 45.92 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV -> Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
SPAC SEAH is taking Super Group public in a $4.6B deal that investors are hoping will close in the 4th quarter of 2021. Listen in to learn more about John and Neal's backgrounds, why Super Group may be the right bet for investors, and their expectations on deal close timing, what will happen with warrants, and more.
More from the Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Wejo CEO Richard Barlow on why Connected Vehicle Data is the Future (SPAC: VOSO)
- Podcast: Codere Online (SPAC:DDMX) and the Gaming / Betting Landscape in LatAm
- Podcast: CompoSecure / DBDR Going Beyond Metal Cards into Crypto with CEOs Jon Wilk & Don Basile
- Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- See the full Know Who Drivers Return podcast library
SPAC Stock Movers
Biggest SPAC Decliners
-6.80% ~ $ 10.82 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
-1.03% ~ $ 12.52 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-.98% ~ $ 10.12 | AGCB - Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)
-.94% ~ $ 10.01 | SVFB - SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)
-.81% ~ $ 9.82 | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)
-.77% ~ $ 10.36 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)
-.72% ~ $ 9.68 | PFTA - PORTAGE FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)
-.72% ~ $ 9.70 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.80 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-.70% ~ $ 9.86 | PPHP - PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.70% ~ $ 9.90 | DNAD - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-.70% ~ $ 9.91 | DTRT - DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.70% ~ $ 9.96 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.68% ~ $ 9.88 | DALS - DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.74 | BNNR - Banner Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.60% ~ $ 9.99 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.53% ~ $ 9.90 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.74 | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.78 | FVIV - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.80 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)
Biggest SPAC Gainers
7.64% ~ $ 12.25 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
7.30% ~ $ 9.55 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
5.82% ~ $ 59.85 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
5.80% ~ $ 11.31 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
4.90% ~ $ 13.69 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
4.84% ~ $ 12.12 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)
4.11% ~ $ 10.90 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
2.77% ~ $ 12.26 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)
2.53% ~ $ 10.15 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
2.05% ~ $ 10.97 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
1.87% ~ $ 10.36 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Announced)
1.66% ~ $ 12.88 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.54% ~ $ 10.56 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.50% ~ $ 10.14 | DCRN - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)
1.27% ~ $ 10.36 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)
1.27% ~ $ 10.40 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
1.20% ~ $ 10.16 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.96% ~ $ 10.05 | EUSG - European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.94% ~ $ 10.78 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
.89% ~ $ 10.20 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (Announced)
Latest SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
- SPAC Resurgence Continues and DeSPACs are Hot
- TradeStation Group Strikes SPAC Deal with Quantum FinTech (QFTA)
- SPAC IPO Pace Picking Up; Liquidation Rate to Follow?
- SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?
- GS to Offer New SPAC-Linked Product + 4 SPACs to Vote Tomorrow
- October SPAC Issuance nears $10B and SPACs are Hot Again
- Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?
- Trump SPAC DWAC Rises over 100% Again to Cap Wild Week
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump Deal
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)