Two SPAC Deals & 2021 Vintage SPACs are Cheap

GLEO and MRAC both announced deals this morning and we also look at 2021 vintage SPACs and where they are trading now.

This morning saw two SPAC deals announced in a nice pickup in SPAC M&A momentum. Both MRAC and GLEO are trading near NAV and are low risk plays.

MRAC, a $374M SPAC co-sponsored by The Raine Group and Marquee Sports (Ricketts family / Chicago Cubs owners), struck a deal to take home shopping company Enjoy Technology public in a $1.18B EV SPAC deal.

GLEO, sponsored by 4-time Italian SPAC veterans, struck a $410M EV deal to take digital manufacturing company Shapeways public. The deal includes $75M of PIPE financing with some interesting participants: Miller Value, XN, Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, INKEF Capital and Andreesen Horowitz and Desktop Metal.

For more on both deals read our quick write-up here.

A Check-in on the 2021 SPAC Vintage

We also wanted to check-in on the 2021 SPAC vintage and see how they are trading. There were few surprises as the majority continue to trade below NAV and off their highs.

Are 2021 vintage SPACs doomed or coiled for a deal announcement spring?

The question for SPAC investors that are hoping more for upside than yield, is whether these SPACs are doomed to poor returns with lack luster deals or if they are coiled like a spring ready to explode

SPAC Basket Ideas

Find a Deal You Believe In --> SPACs that Announced Deals since March 1

Apr 28 | $ 10.07 | GLEO - Galileo Acquisition Corp. --> Shapeways, Inc.

Apr 27 | $ 10.06 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics

Apr 25 | $ 10.23 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group

Apr 22 | $ 10.58 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I --> SMARTRENT.COM, INC.

Apr 22 | $ 10.03 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Apr 19 | $ 10.14 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.

Apr 15 | $ 9.91 | DEH - D8 Holdings Corp. --> Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Apr 15 | $ 9.83 | CHFW - Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp --> Surrozen, Inc.

Apr 14 | $ 9.98 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Apr 14 | $ 11.34 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. --> Tango Therapeutics

Apr 13 | $ 13.71 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP --> Grab

Apr 08 | $ 10.00 | TWCT - TWC Tech Holdings II Corp --> Cellebrite

Apr 08 | $ 15.50 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. --> Aria Energy & Achaea Energy

Apr 07 | $ 9.87 | CAHC - CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. --> LumiraDx Ltd

Apr 07 | $ 9.87 | MCAD - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II --> Better Therapeutics

Apr 06 | $ 15.83 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company

Apr 06 | $ 9.91 | ROT - Rotor Acquisition Corp --> SARCOS CORP.

Mar 31 | $ 10.06 | LATN - Union Acquisition Corp. II --> Procaps Group

Mar 30 | $ 9.92 | QELL - Qell Acquisition Corp --> Lilium

Mar 29 | $ 12.27 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. --> SOMALOGIC, INC

Mar 29 | $ 9.99 | AJAX - Ajax I --> Cazoo

Mar 26 | $ 9.95 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp --> AeroFarms

Mar 26 | $ 11.59 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp --> WeWork

Mar 25 | $ 10.13 | GNPK - Genesis Park Acquisition Corp --> Redwire, LLC

Mar 22 | $ 10.45 | SPFR - Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation --> VELO3D

Mar 22 | $ 9.88 | MLAC - Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited --> Asia Vision Network

Mar 22 | $ 10.10 | CHAQ - Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. --> Renovacor

Mar 21 | $ 10.41 | TBA - Thoma Bravo Advantage --> ironSource

Mar 19 | $ 10.10 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation --> Rockley Photonics

Mar 18 | $ 10.00 | SPNV - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc --> Offerpad

Mar 18 | $ 10.10 | ITAC - Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc --> Arbe Robotics Ltd

Mar 16 | $ 11.80 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V --> eToro

Mar 15 | $ 9.97 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

Mar 15 | $ 9.96 | DFNS - LGL Systems Acquisition Corp --> IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.

Mar 15 | $ 10.11 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Mar 12 | $ 10.00 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley

Mar 12 | $ 9.95 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp --> Kore

Mar 09 | $ 9.98 | MOTN - Motion Acquisition Corp --> Ambulnz, Inc.

Mar 08 | $ 10.50 | DMYI - dMY Technology Group Inc III --> ionQ, Inc.

Mar 08 | $ 10.02 | NBA - New Beginnings Acquisition Corp --> Airspan Networks Inc.

Mar 08 | $ 10.00 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation --> Evolv Technology

Mar 05 | $ 10.05 | GWAC - Good Works Acquisition Corp --> Cipher Mining Technologies Inc.

Mar 04 | $ 9.98 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z --> Hippo Enterprises Inc.

Mar 04 | $ 9.90 | SOAC - Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. --> DeepGreen Metals Inc.

Mar 03 | $ 9.91 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. --> Anghami

Mar 02 | $ 10.00 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> States Title Holding, Inc.

Mar 02 | $ 9.96 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group

Mar 01 | $ 9.95 | NSH - NavSight Holdings, Inc --> Spire Global

Mar 01 | $ 9.91 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp --> QOMPLX, Inc.

Mar 01 | $ 10.68 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp --> Rocket Lab

Buy the Dip? Yesterday's Biggest Decliners

-8.91% ~ $ 9.00 | GIK - GigCapital3 Inc (Announced)

-7.12% ~ $ 12.27 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-4.73% ~ $ 22.74 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-4.72% ~ $ 16.95 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-3.56% ~ $ 12.72 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.11% ~ $ 17.45 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.90% ~ $ 9.71 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.75% ~ $ 13.80 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.73% ~ $ 10.70 | STIC - Northern Star Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.60% ~ $ 13.84 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.27% ~ $ 9.90 | GSEV - Gores Holdings VII (Pre-Deal)

-1.80% ~ $ 9.83 | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.73% ~ $ 12.50 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.72% ~ $ 9.71 | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.66% ~ $ 11.82 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.63% ~ $ 10.87 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.69 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

