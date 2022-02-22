Polestar CEO Thomas Inglenath Joins the  Boardroom Alpha Podcast

In advance of the GGPI / Polestar SPAC deal, Polestar CEO Thomas Inglenath joins the podcast. Inglenath talks what makes Polestar special, EVs, LiDAR, SPACs, and more. Listen to learn what could make Polestar a standout in the EV space.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)