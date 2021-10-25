Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
FaZe Clan, the immensely popular gaming and media platform has struck a deal to go public via B Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (BRPM). It's far from FaZe's more humble roots as small time video game streamers, and helps cement them as an e-sports behemoth. The deal values FaZe as a $713M enterprise. It's a welcome to the big league moment for esports
To boot, FaZe could have MEME potential with an army of loyalist internet fans.
The deal financing includes a $118M PIPE, which will be used to "fund FaZe Clan's global multi-platform growth strategy spanning content, gaming, entertainment, and consumer products, including potential acquisitions"
FaZe Clan Overview
FaZe is on track to generate $50M in revenue this year, and is projecting 90% CAGR out to 2025, and expects to be EBITDA positive by 2023.
This is the third SPAC from B Riley and they have a 4th, B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, searching for a target. BRPM is trading up ~14.5% on news of the deal.
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump Deal
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)