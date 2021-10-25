Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?

The first deal of its kind values the gaming and lifestyle platform at $713M. The deal is supported by a $118M PIPE.

FaZe Clan, the immensely popular gaming and media platform has struck a deal to go public via B Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (BRPM). It's far from FaZe's more humble roots as small time video game streamers, and helps cement them as an e-sports behemoth. The deal values FaZe as a $713M enterprise. It's a welcome to the big league moment for esports

To boot, FaZe could have MEME potential with an army of loyalist internet fans.

The deal financing includes a $118M PIPE, which will be used to "fund FaZe Clan's global multi-platform growth strategy spanning content, gaming, entertainment, and consumer products, including potential acquisitions"

See the investor deck here.

FaZe Clan Overview

FaZe is on track to generate $50M in revenue this year, and is projecting 90% CAGR out to 2025, and expects to be EBITDA positive by 2023.

This is the third SPAC from B Riley and they have a 4th, B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, searching for a target. BRPM is trading up ~14.5% on news of the deal.

