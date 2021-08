ESG SPAC Deal with ADS-TEC Energy Picked by EUSG

An ESG SPAC deal fuels even more competition in the EV charging space. SPACs have been active, and successful, so far in the market.

**** Free SPAC Investor Tools ****

*

* -> Sign-up for the Daily SPAC Newsletter

*

* -> See the Full SPAC Listing

*

***********************************

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (EUSG) announced a SPAC deal with the equity valued at $580M with ADS-TEC. ADS-TEC is a European battery charging platform that is helping to drive EV adoption. This space is hot and growing hotter as Tesla increasingly is feeling pinched from numerous competitors eating away at its EV charging network as a competitive advantage. Other SPACs that are in the space include:

Announced deals

$ 9.97 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II -> Volta Industries, Inc.

$ 11.16 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp -> EVBox Group

De-SPACs

$ 26.02 | SBE - Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation -> ChargePoint, Inc. (CHPT)

$ 10.71 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp -> EVgo (EVGO)

$ 13.07 | NBAC - Newborn Acquisition Corp. -> Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

The EUSG/ADS-TEC deal has a $156M pipe with high quality ESG and blue chip investors including Invesco, APG, Swedbank Robur, Bosch and Polar Structure.

Tuesday's SPAC Deals

On Tuesday, two deals were announced with ENVI announcing a deal with Greenlight Bio and ASAX announcing a deal with HotelPlanner.

Overall, August's deal announcements aren't seeing much love. All are trading below $10 except for Yellowstone Acquisition (YSAC) which is taking Sky Harbour public and barely above $10 at $10.08.

Aug 10 | $ 9.81 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. --> HotelPlanner

Aug 10 | $ 9.80 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. --> Greenlight Biosciences Inc.

Aug 09 | $ 9.95 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp --> MultiMetaVerse Inc.

Aug 09 | $ 9.98 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Aug 06 | $ 9.97 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. --> EQRx, Inc.

Aug 05 | $ 9.88 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. --> Cepton Technologies, Inc

Aug 04 | $ 9.86 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. --> Pico

Aug 02 | $ 9.85 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II --> Kredivo

Aug 02 | $ 10.08 | YSAC - Yellowstone Acquisition Co --> Sky Harbour LLC

SPAC Merger Votes

Stable Road (SRAC), New Beginnings (NBA), and GreenVision Acquisition vote on their deals today. SRAC's deal with Momentus is looking the safest after closing at $10.47 on Tuesday. GRNV is trading all the way down at $8.73 which isn't a promising sign for redemptions and post de-SPAC performance. Investors that are still in the SPAC will likely be looking for an exit ramp.

Aug 11 | $ 10.47 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. --> Momentus, Inc.

Aug 11 | $ 9.83 | NBA - New Beginnings Acquisition Corp --> Airspan Networks Inc

Aug 11 | $ 8.73 | GRNV - GreenVision Acquisition Corp. --> Helbiz, Inc.

Aug 12 | $ 9.67 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III --> AEye, Inc.

Aug 12 | $ 9.93 | SAII - SOFTWARE ACQ GP --> Otonomo Technologies, Ltd

Aug 12 | $ 9.95 | BLUW - Blue Water Acquisition Corporation --> Clarus Therapeutics

Aug 13 | $ 9.79 | NSH - NavSight Holdings, Inc --> Spire Global

Aug 15 | $ 9.97 | SNPR - Tortoise Acquisition Corp II --> Volta Industries, Inc.

Aug 16 | $ 9.83 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II --> ReNew Power Private Limited

Aug 18 | $ 9.98 | AJAX - Ajax I --> Cazoo

Aug 18 | $ 9.97 | NGAC - NextGen Acquisition Corp --> Xos, Inc.

Aug 18 | $ 9.97 | KSMT - KISMET ACQ ONE --> Nexters Global Limited

Aug 20 | $ 10.04 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp --> AeroFarms

Aug 20 | $ 10.57 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp --> Rocket Lab

Aug 24 | $ 10.00 | AHAC - Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp --> Humacyte, Inc.

Aug 24 | $ 9.95 | LWAC - Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. --> EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Aug 25 | $ 10.93 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II --> The Topps Company

Aug 27 | $ 9.97 | TWCT - TWC Tech Holdings II Corp --> Cellebrite

SPAC IPOs

Decarbonization Plus IV (DCRD /U) priced its $275M (downsized) SPAC with 1/2 a warrant. They've overfunded the trust to $10.10. The sponsor team has two additional deals announced (Tritium and Solid Power) and recently led the Hyzon Motors (HYZN) de-SPAC. HYZON is currently trading at $11.15 and down just 3% since the de-SPAC.

priced its $275M (downsized) SPAC with 1/2 a warrant. They've overfunded the trust to $10.10. The sponsor team has two additional deals announced (Tritium and Solid Power) and recently led the Hyzon Motors (HYZN) de-SPAC. HYZON is currently trading at $11.15 and down just 3% since the de-SPAC. 10X Capital Venture II (VCXA /U) priced its $200M SPAC with 1/3 warrant. They are focused on high growth technology. The 10X team led the REE Automotive (REE) de-SPAC which is up about 5% since de-SPAC at $10.74.

priced its $200M SPAC with 1/3 warrant. They are focused on high growth technology. The 10X team led the REE Automotive (REE) de-SPAC which is up about 5% since de-SPAC at $10.74. TPB Acquisition I (TPBA /U) priced its downsized $175M SPAC with 1/3 warrant. They are focused on the food/agriculture space.

priced its downsized $175M SPAC with 1/3 warrant. They are focused on the food/agriculture space. Chardan NexTech 2 (CNTQ /U) : priced its upsized $110M IPO with 3/4 W and an overfunded trust at $10.15. Interestingly its pricing before Chardan NexTech 1.

: priced its upsized $110M IPO with 3/4 W and an overfunded trust at $10.15. Interestingly its pricing before Chardan NexTech 1. Pono Capital Corp (PONO /U): The Hawaii-based and Japanese tech focused (specifically ruling out China and Hong Kong) priced their $100M IPO and 3/4 W. This one also includes a $10.15 overfunded trust.

SPAC Rumor

Bloomberg breaks another SPAC rumor with Wilbur Ross's Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS) said to be in talks with GaN Systems. GaN Systems specializes in next generation technology supporting semiconductors and transistors.

Tuesday's SPAC Movers

Biggest SPAC Gainers

SCPE surged on Tuesday gaining over 53%. The deal with Rockley Photonics was passed on Friday and we're still waiting to see redemptions on the deal.

53.11% ~ $ 16.00 | SCPE - SC Health Corporation (Announced)

4.28% ~ $ 10.47 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.31% ~ $ 12.84 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

2.03% ~ $ 10.57 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.63% ~ $ 10.62 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

1.53% ~ $ 9.93 | SAII - SOFTWARE ACQ GP (Announced)

1.23% ~ $ 9.87 | ATAQ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

1.15% ~ $ 9.77 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.13% ~ $ 9.81 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.12% ~ $ 9.97 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.80 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.01% ~ $ 10.00 | TCVA - TCV Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.94% ~ $ 9.81 | TSIB - Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.75 | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.87% ~ $ 10.38 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.79 | SPGS - Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 10.05 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.72 | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.73 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest SPAC Losers

-2.89% ~ $ 8.73 | GRNV - GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.83% ~ $ 10.64 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.62% ~ $ 9.67 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.38% ~ $ 9.83 | NBA - New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.13% ~ $ 9.67 | CFAC - CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Announced)

-2.00% ~ $ 9.80 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.90% ~ $ 9.79 | NSH - NavSight Holdings, Inc (Announced)

-1.77% ~ $ 10.52 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

-1.72% ~ $ 9.70 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.53% ~ $ 10.93 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.43% ~ $ 9.66 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.40% ~ $ 9.83 | RMGB - RMG Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-1.23% ~ $ 9.64 | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.02% ~ $ 9.70 | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.71 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.97 | CHAQ - Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (Announced)

-.72% ~ $ 9.66 | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.71 | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.71 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.73 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

SPACs Under $10

The list of SPACs under $10 is a long one. For those investing in SPACs for yield there are a lot of opportunities for yield. For those looking for long-term holdings, be careful about picking SPACs pre-deal as even those with strong fundamentals -- ie good, repeat sponsors with strong underwriters and smart target focus -- can turn south quickly on a bad deal.

-4.00% | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.71% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | LAAA - Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | PDOT - Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.65% | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | GFX - Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.57% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.55% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | DNZ - D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.45% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.42% | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | LOKM - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | SLAC - Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | SCOA - ScION Tech Growth I (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.38% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.35% | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | CVII - Churchill Capital Corp VII (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | DHCA - DHC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | APGB - APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TEKK - Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.18% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.15% | JYAC - Jiya Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.12% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | COOL - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | KAHC - KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CPUH - Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CFIV - CF Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CLIM - Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.05% | COLI - Colicity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | EPHY - Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | PNTM - Pontem Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HMCO - HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MIT - Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LHAA - Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AAC - Ares Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ANAC - Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | OMEG - Omega Alpha SPAC (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

-2.94% | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | IMPX - AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SLAM - Slam Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | FRXB - Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HAAC - Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | LGAC - LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | NSTC - Northern Star Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ATWO - two (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.81% | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | NMMC - North Mountain Merger Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PIPP - Pine Island Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | JWSM - Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ASAQ - Atlantic Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | AVAN - Avanti Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | VYGG - Vy Global Growth (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ASZ - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | NOAC - Natural Order Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.78% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.75% | ACTDU - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | FMAC - FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | HZON - Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | CPAR - Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)