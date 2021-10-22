    • October 22, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    SPACESGNews
    Search
    Publish date:

    Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again

    Just what is going on with DWAC and Trump's TMGT? Soaring to record highs in the second day of trading post announcement has it breaking all SPAC and MEME records.
    Author:

    ----------------------------------------------------
    Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
    ----------------------------------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
    ** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing

    Unless you haven't been paying attention, you're probably well aware that the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology (TMGT) deal has been shaking up both the SPAC and broader equity markets this week. 

    ICYMI: Trump Trying to Create a Media Behemoth via TMTG

    In our latest podcast we sit back down with Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management to try and make sense of it all. 

    • Will this hype around DWAC be positive for the SPAC market?
    • Is this type of market reaction completely unprecedented?
    • What should investors be thinking about?
    • Thoughts on Digital World Acquisition, the actual SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition Price Action is Unprecedented

    dwac10221

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    trump_makespacsgreatagain
    SPAC

    Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again

    21 seconds ago
    trump2
    SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump's SPAC Deal

    16 hours ago
    trump
    SPAC

    Trump Trying to Create Media Behemoth via Digital World Acquisition (DWAC)

    Oct 21, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    BOWX / WeWork Recovers and GSAH Gets $50M Back in Trust

    Oct 20, 2021
    wework
    SPAC

    Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)

    Oct 19, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel

    Oct 19, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes

    Oct 18, 2021
    wework
    SPAC

    A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next.

    Oct 15, 2021
    marten-bjork-6dW3xyQvcYE-unsplash
    ESG

    CEO / CFO / Director Resignations & Appointments | Oct 15, 2021

    Oct 15, 2021