Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Unless you haven't been paying attention, you're probably well aware that the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology (TMGT) deal has been shaking up both the SPAC and broader equity markets this week.
ICYMI: Trump Trying to Create a Media Behemoth via TMTG
In our latest podcast we sit back down with Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management to try and make sense of it all.
- Will this hype around DWAC be positive for the SPAC market?
- Is this type of market reaction completely unprecedented?
- What should investors be thinking about?
- Thoughts on Digital World Acquisition, the actual SPAC
Digital World Acquisition Price Action is Unprecedented
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) Soars on Trump Deal
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)