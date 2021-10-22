Podcast: DWAC and Trump / TMTG Make SPACs Great Again

Just what is going on with DWAC and Trump's TMGT? Soaring to record highs in the second day of trading post announcement has it breaking all SPAC and MEME records.

Unless you haven't been paying attention, you're probably well aware that the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology (TMGT) deal has been shaking up both the SPAC and broader equity markets this week.

In our latest podcast we sit back down with Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management to try and make sense of it all.

Will this hype around DWAC be positive for the SPAC market?

Is this type of market reaction completely unprecedented?

What should investors be thinking about?

Thoughts on Digital World Acquisition, the actual SPAC

Digital World Acquisition Price Action is Unprecedented

