DWAC Surging on PIPE News + Today's SPAC Wrap

Reuters released a report that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is looking to raise a $1B PIPE for its upcoming merger with Trump Media & Technology.

Not surprisingly the SPAC market followed the broader market down today. From a price perspective there was limited movement in pre-deal SPACs given how tightly they tend to trade below $10 these days.

Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE) dropped over 10%, closing at $8.85 as it adjourned its meeting until Friday, December 3.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation (ESSC) surged up over 18%, closing at $12.28 as investors realized it may be the next low-float play.

Deal Announcements

Two deals were announced today. The Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (ACAH) / Essentium deal popped by about 1.1% but left ACAH trading at $9.89 at the close. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (SCLE) announced a deal with Voltus and closed the day up under 1% at $9.88.

SPAC Vote Calendar

December is starting to fill up with SPAC merger votes. Wednesday is the ENFA / Buzzfeed vote and then on Thursday DMYQ / Planet will go to vote. Given the downward price pressure this week on DMYQ it will be interesting to watch redemptions. Don't expect many though given dMY's historically low redemption rates.

Dec 02 | $ 10.00 | ENFA - 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. --> BuzzFeed

Dec 03 | $ 10.26 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV --> Planet Labs Inc.

Dec 03 | $ 9.98 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. --> BigBear.ai

Dec 06 | $ 9.88 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. --> Altus Power, Inc

Dec 07 | $ 9.97 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. --> Boxed

Dec 07 | $ 9.93 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation --> ServiceMax

Dec 07 | $ 11.60 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III --> Solid Power Inc.

Dec 07 | $ 9.97 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP --> CVENT

Dec 08 | $ 9.97 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic

Dec 13 | $ 9.98 | YAC - Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation --> SIGNA Sports United

Dec 14 | $ 9.97 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. --> Bowlero

Dec 14 | $ 9.94 | BSN - Broadstone Acquisition Corp. --> Vertical Aerospace

Dec 14 | $ 10.63 | FST - FAST ACQ CP --> Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.

Dec 16 | $ 9.94 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. --> EQRx, Inc.

Dec 21 | $ 9.96 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. --> Hyperfine, Inc.

Dec 23 | $ 10.17 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.

Dec 23 | $ 14.65 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II --> Pardes Biosciences, Inc

Dec 28 | $ 9.99 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. --> Heliogen

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

18.08% ~ $ 12.28 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

7.15% ~ $ 44.35 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

5.65% ~ $ 10.29 | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

4.27% ~ $ 10.05 | GLTA - Galata Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.74% ~ $ 13.13 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.60% ~ $ 10.26 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)

1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.03% ~ $ 9.81 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 10.03 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

.92% ~ $ 9.88 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | HWKZ - Hawks Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.82 | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.66% ~ $ 9.85 | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.77 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.82 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.93 | DNAC - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 10.23 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.51% ~ $ 9.76 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.77 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.81 | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-10.06% ~ $ 8.85 | FORE - Foresight Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.38% ~ $ 12.87 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-4.23% ~ $ 10.63 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-3.07% ~ $ 10.28 | GLSPT - Global SPAC Partners Co. (Pre-Deal)

-3.06% ~ $ 10.47 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

-2.80% ~ $ 9.72 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.56% ~ $ 11.02 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.44% ~ $ 11.60 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

-2.10% ~ $ 10.25 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

-1.84% ~ $ 12.80 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.62% ~ $ 9.70 | NFYS - Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.58% ~ $ 9.96 | PBAX - Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.52% ~ $ 9.73 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.49% ~ $ 9.90 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.38% ~ $ 9.28 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.74 | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-1.16% ~ $ 10.22 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)

-1.11% ~ $ 9.80 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)

-1.07% ~ $ 10.16 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-1.05% ~ $ 24.41 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

