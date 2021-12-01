Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    DWAC Surging on PIPE News + Today's SPAC Wrap

    Reuters released a report that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is looking to raise a $1B PIPE for its upcoming merger with Trump Media & Technology.
    Author:

    Not surprisingly the SPAC market followed the broader market down today. From a price perspective there was limited movement in pre-deal SPACs given how tightly they tend to trade below $10 these days. 

    Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE) dropped over 10%, closing at $8.85 as it adjourned its meeting until Friday, December 3. 

    East Stone Acquisition Corporation (ESSC) surged up over 18%, closing at $12.28 as investors realized it may be the next low-float play. 

    Reuters released a report that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is looking to raise a $1B PIPE for its upcoming merger with Trump Media & Technology. The PIPE would be priced at a 20% discount to 10-day VWAP (around $44 now). DWAC is surging in the aftermarket up over 30%. 

    Deal Announcements

    Two deals were announced today. The Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (ACAH) / Essentium deal popped by about 1.1% but left ACAH trading at $9.89 at the close. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (SCLE) announced a deal with Voltus and closed the day up under 1% at $9.88.

    SPAC Vote Calendar

    December is starting to fill up with SPAC merger votes. Wednesday is the ENFA / Buzzfeed vote and then on Thursday DMYQ / Planet will go to vote. Given the downward price pressure this week on DMYQ it will be interesting to watch redemptions. Don't expect many though given dMY's historically low redemption rates.

    Dec 02 | $ 10.00 | ENFA - 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. --> BuzzFeed
    Dec 03 | $ 10.26 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV --> Planet Labs Inc.
    Dec 03 | $ 9.98 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. --> BigBear.ai
    Dec 06 | $ 9.88 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. --> Altus Power, Inc
    Dec 07 | $ 9.97 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. --> Boxed
    Dec 07 | $ 9.93 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation --> ServiceMax
    Dec 07 | $ 11.60 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III --> Solid Power Inc.
    Dec 07 | $ 9.97 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP --> CVENT
    Dec 08 | $ 9.97 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic
    Dec 13 | $ 9.98 | YAC - Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation --> SIGNA Sports United
    Dec 14 | $ 9.97 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. --> Bowlero
    Dec 14 | $ 9.94 | BSN - Broadstone Acquisition Corp. --> Vertical Aerospace
    Dec 14 | $ 10.63 | FST - FAST ACQ CP --> Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.
    Dec 16 | $ 9.94 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. --> EQRx, Inc.
    Dec 21 | $ 9.96 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. --> Hyperfine, Inc.
    Dec 23 | $ 10.17 | DBDR - Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. --> CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.
    Dec 23 | $ 14.65 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II --> Pardes Biosciences, Inc
    Dec 28 | $ 9.99 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. --> Heliogen

    Today's Price Action

    Biggest Gainers
    18.08% ~ $ 12.28 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
    7.15% ~ $ 44.35 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    5.65% ~ $ 10.29 | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)
    4.27% ~ $ 10.05 | GLTA - Galata Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    2.74% ~ $ 13.13 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    2.60% ~ $ 10.26 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)
    1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    1.03% ~ $ 9.81 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.01% ~ $ 10.03 | HLXA - HELIX ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
    .92% ~ $ 9.88 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    .82% ~ $ 9.78 | HWKZ - Hawks Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .82% ~ $ 9.82 | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
    .66% ~ $ 9.85 | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
    .62% ~ $ 9.77 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .61% ~ $ 9.82 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)
    .61% ~ $ 9.93 | DNAC - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
    .59% ~ $ 10.23 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    .51% ~ $ 9.76 | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.77 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.81 | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

    Biggest Losers
    -10.06% ~ $ 8.85 | FORE - Foresight Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -4.38% ~ $ 12.87 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
    -4.23% ~ $ 10.63 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
    -3.07% ~ $ 10.28 | GLSPT - Global SPAC Partners Co. (Pre-Deal)
    -3.06% ~ $ 10.47 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
    -2.80% ~ $ 9.72 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -2.56% ~ $ 11.02 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -2.44% ~ $ 11.60 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)
    -2.10% ~ $ 10.25 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
    -1.84% ~ $ 12.80 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -1.62% ~ $ 9.70 | NFYS - Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.58% ~ $ 9.96 | PBAX - Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.52% ~ $ 9.73 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
    -1.49% ~ $ 9.90 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.38% ~ $ 9.28 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -1.22% ~ $ 9.74 | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)
    -1.16% ~ $ 10.22 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)
    -1.11% ~ $ 9.80 | TPBA - TPB Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)
    -1.07% ~ $ 10.16 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
    -1.05% ~ $ 24.41 | PCPC - Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

