DWAC Stock Pumped by Truth Social Downloads

DWAC once again jumps higher thanks to app downloads, HCCC announces shareholder approval and Breeze extends.

Despite being riddled with problems on its President's Day launch, Trump's Truth Social app is #1 on the apple iTunes store, leading all app downloads. Almost entirely unsurprising on both fronts. In addition, as most stocks continued a nasty slide, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) brushed that off and rose +10% today to close at $92.90.

And if the above screenshot is accurate, perhaps users wont be fazed by its familiar look to another popular social media platform. 😉

DWAC and CFVI (the SPAC taking rumble public) continue to be the breadwinners of the pre-close SPAC universe where the majority of SPAC's are barely breaking NAV. Regardless of what may or may not be true about the real business prospects here, it is not being reflected in the market.

DWAC and CFVI are bringing up the average

Polestar CEO Thomas Inglenath on the Podcast

Thomas Inglenath joins David Drapkin and Joanna Makris to talk Polestar, EVs, SPACs, and more. Listen to learn what could make Polestar a standout in the EV space and read our full report on Polestar and the EV space.

** Watch the full interview and read the comprehensive report on Polestar and the EV market

Elsewhere in SPACs

Healthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC) announced shareholder approval of its deal with Alpha Tau Medical after several adjournments. No word on redemptions or close time.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (BREZ) announced they made the $1.15M commitment ($0.10 per share) to its trust account to extend the SPAC's deadline to May-25

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

10.18% ~ $ 92.90 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.85% ~ $ 10.77 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

1.96% ~ $ 9.86 | PFTA - Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.44% ~ $ 9.84 | IXAQ - IX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.39% ~ $ 10.19 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.82 | FTVI - FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 10.11 | FLYA - SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.63% ~ $ 9.66 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.80 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.82 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 9.99 | PAFO - Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 10.01 | SANB - Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 10.17 | ADOC - Edoc Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.56% ~ $ 9.90 | RRAC - Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.52% ~ $ 9.75 | EMLD - FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.87 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.88 | FHLT - Future Health ESG Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.88 | BPAC - Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.89 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.91 | SGII - Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-7.01% ~ $ 13.14 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

-6.46% ~ $ 11.43 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-1.39% ~ $ 9.91 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.10% ~ $ 9.89 | ALOR - ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.91% ~ $ 9.79 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.70% ~ $ 9.88 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-.69% ~ $ 10.10 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | SRSA - Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.73 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.80 | VCXA - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.83 | AHRN - Ahren Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.90 | ACAQ - Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.95 | CFFS - CF Acquisition Corp. VII (Pre-Deal)

-.46% ~ $ 9.70 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.45% ~ $ 9.93 | ONYX - Onyx Acquisition Co. I (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.61 | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.69 | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.41% ~ $ 9.71 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.40% ~ $ 9.84 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)