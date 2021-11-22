Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    DWAC Drops 12.4% and Patrick Orlando's ZGYH Leaves Warrant Holders Holding the Bag

    It was a tough day for SPACs overall, but for those betting on Patrick Orlando's SPACs, it was especially bad.
    Author:

    ----------------------------------------------------
    Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
    ----------------------------------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
    ** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing

    It was a tough day overall for SPACs (see biggest gainers / losers below), and as usually is the case, those SPACs with announced deals saw the biggest moves. DWAC -- the Donald Trump / Patrick Orland  SPAC -- took the biggest hit today dropping 12.4% to $44.85. The biggest risk here remains the fact that it is a SPAC built entirely on air with no real substance beneath it. Could it one day become a real business? Maybe, but until then anyone holding it at prices well above NAV are taking a big risk. 

    On a related note, both to the risk and the DWAC SPAC, Patrick Orlando's Yunhong International Co. (ZGYH) Friday announced its dissolution and liquidation, redeeming public shares at $10.31. 

    Patrick Orlando's SPAC ZGYH is liquidating

    Patrick Orlando's SPAC ZGYH is liquidating

    For those holding the common, this isn't too big a deal as it will redeem over NAV. However, for those holding warrants in a material amount, it is a big deal. On Friday the warrants closed at $0.59 before falling precipitously and then not trading on Monday. 

    Many had looked to ZGYH as a sympathy play alongside DWAC, but for those keeping track, there should have been concerns given ZGYH had previously failed to complete a merger and the sponsor group had never completed a SPAC. For more, you can see our original note when DWAC first announced.

    Also today CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) announced that it adjourned its meeting and will hold a new vote on November 24th to extend their business combination deadline.

    In the category of "top sponsors", Betsy Cohen filed for yet another SPAC. FTAC Emerald will be a $220M SPAC with 1/2 warrant and $10.10 trust. This continues the trend of SPACs offering sweeter initial terms. 

    Merger Announcements

    No new deals announced today, and to date, there have been 15 mergers announced so far in November. None have resulted in significant gains as on average the continue to hover around NAV. Overall, only a handful are much above $10 with DWAC at the top end. Of those above $11 there are usually good stories alongside them. For example, GGPI at $13.94 is being pulled up by the EV craze (though most got hit today) as is DCRC which is taking Solid Power public, DMYQ is benefitting from IONQ's performance and sponsor Niccolo de Massi's full court press. Whether the narratives behind the outperformance are lasting is yet to be seen.

    Most SPACs with deals are trading below NAV

    Most SPACs with deals are trading below NAV

    Recent SPAC Deal Announcements
    Nov 18 | $ 10.41 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp --> Bitdeer
    Nov 17 | $ 9.86 | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company --> Semantix
    Nov 16 | $ 10.34 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co --> SoundHound
    Nov 15 | $ 9.95 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. --> Obagi and Milk Makeup
    Nov 15 | $ 10.05 | CHPM - CHP Merger Corp. --> Accelus
    Nov 10 | $ 9.85 | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I --> GETT
    Nov 10 | $ 9.89 | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions --> Brivo
    Nov 10 | $ 10.00 | VTAQ - Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. --> Presto
    Nov 09 | $ 10.36 | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. --> Panera Bread Co
    Nov 09 | $ 9.88 | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation --> SpringBig, Inc.
    Nov 08 | $ 9.88 | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company --> Blade Therapeutics, Inc.
    Nov 08 | $ 9.91 | DSAC - Duddell Street Acquisition Corp --> FiscalNote, Inc.
    Nov 05 | $ 11.04 | AGBA - AGBA ACQUISITION LIMITED --> TAG Holdings Limited
    Nov 04 | $ 9.91 | QFTA - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp --> TradeStation Group, Inc.
    Nov 02 | $ 10.07 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I --> Black Rifle Coffee Company

    SPAC Deal Vote Calendar

    Today ISOS / Bowlero announced its vote date for December 14. Here are the other upcoming SPAC votes:

    Nov 23 | $ 9.98 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
    Nov 24 | $ 9.98 | FORE - Foresight Acquisition Corp. --> P3 Health Partners
    Nov 29 | $ 9.98 | IACB - ION Acquisition Corp 2 --> Innovid
    Nov 30 | $ 10.01 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. --> Vacasa
    Nov 30 | $ 14.04 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. --> Grab
    Dec 03 | $ 9.97 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. --> BigBear.ai
    Dec 03 | $ 11.84 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV --> Planet Labs Inc.
    Dec 06 | $ 10.34 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. --> Altus Power, Inc
    Dec 07 | $ 9.97 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. --> Boxed
    Dec 07 | $ 9.95 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation --> ServiceMax
    Dec 07 | $ 10.03 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP --> CVENT
    Dec 07 | $ 13.48 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III --> Solid Power Inc.
    Dec 08 | $ 9.97 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic
    Dec 14 | $ 10.05 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. --> Bowlero
    Dec 28 | $ 10.01 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. --> Heliogen

    Today's SPAC Stock Movers

    Biggest Gainers
    3.86% ~ $ 11.84 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)
    1.70% ~ $ 10.19 | MBTC - Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    1.31% ~ $ 10.05 | CHPM - CHP Merger Corp. (Announced)
    1.31% ~ $ 13.94 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
    1.17% ~ $ 10.34 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)
    1.03% ~ $ 9.82 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .97% ~ $ 9.92 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
    .69% ~ $ 10.19 | SVFA - SVF Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .69% ~ $ 10.26 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
    .68% ~ $ 10.41 | BSGA - Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    .67% ~ $ 9.98 | FORE - Foresight Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    .51% ~ $ 9.78 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.83 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.86 | GLTA - Galata Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.87 | ADRA - Adara Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .51% ~ $ 9.94 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .50% ~ $ 10.02 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    .50% ~ $ 10.04 | GGGV - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .48% ~ $ 10.39 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
    .41% ~ $ 9.78 | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

    Biggest Losers
    -12.42% ~ $ 44.85 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -7.61% ~ $ 8.62 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
    -5.94% ~ $ 13.47 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -3.42% ~ $ 14.14 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)
    -3.41% ~ $ 13.86 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -3.37% ~ $ 11.48 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -3.18% ~ $ 10.34 | PIPP - Pine Island Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -2.38% ~ $ 9.86 | SWSS - Springwater Special Situations Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -2.19% ~ $ 11.62 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
    -2.12% ~ $ 9.69 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
    -1.60% ~ $ 10.48 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -1.51% ~ $ 10.42 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -1.31% ~ $ 10.53 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)
    -1.22% ~ $ 10.49 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
    -1.12% ~ $ 9.72 | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.79% ~ $ 9.90 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
    -.79% ~ $ 10.07 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)
    -.78% ~ $ 10.22 | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.72% ~ $ 9.68 | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
    -.70% ~ $ 9.87 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest SPAC Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    trump2
    SPAC

    DWAC Drops 12.4% and Patrick Orlando's ZGYH Leaves Warrant Holders Holding the Bag

    10 minutes ago
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    News

    CUBI: New Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu on Digital Assets, Crypto Banking, and Leadership

    4 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPAC Weekly Roundup: De-SPACs IONQ & LCID Dominate Narrative in Lighter Week of Activity

    Nov 19, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    IONQ Pulls Back; EV SPACs Follow LCID Down; Chamath Trims SOFI

    Nov 18, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    IONQ Continues to Run, ASPC Strikes LatAm Software Deal with Semantix

    Nov 17, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Lucid (LCID) Eclipses Ford, SoundHound Going Public via Archimedes Tech SPAC (ATSPT)

    Nov 16, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Khosla Ventures (KSVA) and Valo Health Terminate Deal Day Before Vote

    Nov 15, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPAC Weekly Roundup: IPOs, M&A, and Deal Terminations are Everywhere

    Nov 12, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SEC Holiday Puts SPAC Activity on Pause, Vote Wave is Coming Back and De-SPACs on the Rise

    Nov 11, 2021