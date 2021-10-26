DWAC Loses 30% Highlighting Risk in Meme Plays and SPAC FOMO

DWAC shares fell nearly 30% to close below $60, has enthusiasm waned for the Trump SPAC or just a function of the meme-stock environment.

----------------------------------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

----------------------------------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

Welcome back to SPAC craziness. Last week the hyper euphoria of the Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) / Trump tie-up sent the stock skyrocketing over $100. Today, however, a stark reminder of the risks (and volatility) associated with meme-ified stocks as DWAC took a tumble down ~30% to close < $60.

An 8-K with some more information was filed post market close, which outlines the details of the 40M in additional earnout shares rewardable to TMTG shareholders. They are priced based in tranches at $15, $20, and $30 - if DWAC stays anywhere near current trading levels those will be very easily hittable.

As always, buyer beware when jumping into meme-land. Still waiting, however, for any official communication or media from the DWAC/Trump teams. That should be a fun one.

Speaking of meme-able names, B Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM) rose another +2% today following the news that it is buying FaZe Clan. FaZe, unlike the Trump deal, is an established and immensely popular brand that resonates with Gen Z and there is a ton of retail enthusiasm behind the tie up.

While many are proclaiming that SPACs are back given the momentum in many De-SPACs and a return of the deal pop (thankfully), it remains to be seen if this will reinvigorate the dried up PIPE market and result in more definitive agreements getting signed. 490 SPACs are still searching for a deal, a lot of wood yet to chop in that department.

SPAC Calendar

After nearly a week off, three SPACs are set to vote on their mergers tomorrow, with TMTS trading at the largest premium of the 3.

Oct 27 | $ 9.99 | MCAD - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II --> Better Therapeutics

Oct 27 | $ 9.80 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP --> Shango Holdings, Future Works, Theraplant, TrueHarvest

Oct 27 | $ 10.31 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation --> NextNav Holdings, LLC

Oct 28 | $ 13.58 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp --> AUTOLOTTO, INC.

Nov 02 | $ 10.00 | MOTN - Motion Acquisition Corp --> Ambulnz, Inc.

Nov 02 | $ 10.16 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II --> Nextdoor, Inc.

Nov 02 | $ 10.00 | SWBK - Switchback II Corporation --> Bird Rides, Inc.

Nov 02 | $ 9.99 | RTPY - Reinvent Technology Partners Y --> Aurora Innovation, Inc.

Nov 09 | $ 10.00 | NGAB - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II --> Embark Trucks

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

Announced deals seem to be getting some nice pops these days. The average SPAC closing price for announced deals is now $11.30 - granted that is skewed by DWAC but still nice to see some premiums out there.

9.52% ~ $ 11.50 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.88% ~ $ 11.16 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

5.15% ~ $ 11.02 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

4.39% ~ $ 9.99 | MCAD - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

4.36% ~ $ 11.00 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.17% ~ $ 12.50 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.88% ~ $ 10.73 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

2.79% ~ $ 10.70 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.62% ~ $ 10.20 | RBAC - RedBall Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.33% ~ $ 10.09 | BTWN - Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (Pre-Deal)

2.32% ~ $ 11.45 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)

1.71% ~ $ 10.10 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

1.68% ~ $ 12.72 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

1.66% ~ $ 10.42 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

1.58% ~ $ 10.31 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

1.55% ~ $ 10.50 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

1.31% ~ $ 10.08 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)

1.17% ~ $ 10.40 | ACKIT - ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-29.56% ~ $ 59.07 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-13.45% ~ $ 10.62 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% ~ $ 9.76 | CNDA - Concord Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.09% ~ $ 13.58 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.44% ~ $ 10.27 | ZGYH - Yunhong International (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.80 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

-1.28% ~ $ 9.83 | REVE - Alpine Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.73 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

-1.08% ~ $ 10.06 | ACBA - Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 10.12 | BREZ - Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.91% ~ $ 9.80 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.65 | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.79% ~ $ 10.06 | GLAQ - Globis Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.76% ~ $ 9.69 | CCAI - Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.68% ~ $ 13.11 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 10.00 | LMAO - LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.58% ~ $ 9.91 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

Latest Analysis

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)