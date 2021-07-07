Two New SPAC Deals (DMYQ, ATHN) and SPRQ Goes to Vote

The July 4th holiday week is shaping up to be busy with four deals already announced and SRAC shareholders voting today. The rest of July looks busy already with almost another 25 votes.

**

**

Following Tuesday's deal announcements that saw Khosla Ventures (KVSB) soar +16%, Wednesday morning has brought two more.

Niccolo de Masi, Harry You, and the dMY team are back at it with their fourth SPAC, DMYQ, announcing a deal with Planet Labs. This is the second satellite data deal in two days as yesterday saw CF Acquisition V announce their deal with Satellogic. It's definitely a hot space with massive opportunity given the current and future uses.

Investors will certainly appreciate the comparison to a Bloomberg terminal from the deck:

Source: company's investor presentation

Also this morning, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN) announced its deal with Heliogen. The deal is valued at $2B and has a $165M pipe. It's notable that ATHN closed Tuesday at $9.73, so a deep discount to NAV that will raise questions about redemptions and deal quality. In premarket, the deal is up ~2.2% which has it at $9.95.

July SPAC Merger Votes

Only one SPAC merger vote happening this week with SPRQ shareholders voting on the Sunlight Financial deal today. Sunlight Financial is an innovator in financing of home upgrades including a special focus on solar projects. But, almost 25 votes are set to happen in the remainder of the month as of now so investors will be optimistic that more of the oversupply gets trimmed. The key will be the pace of IPOs remaining low enough that it doesn't fully counteract the de-SPAC votes.

Jul 08 | $ 9.85 | SPRQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp II --> Sunlight Financial LLC

Jul 12 | $ 23.30 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp --> Enovix Corp

Jul 12 | $ 9.99 | ASPL - Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp --> Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC

Jul 13 | $ 12.13 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc --> The Hillman Group, Inc.

Jul 13 | $ 9.98 | AONE - one --> Markforged

Jul 14 | $ 9.97 | SBG - Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation --> OWLET BABY CARE INC.

Jul 14 | $ 10.00 | EMPW - Empower Ltd --> Holley

Jul 14 | $ 10.18 | GXGX - GX Acquisition Corp --> Celularity Inc.

Jul 15 | $ 10.49 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp --> Hyzon Motors Inc.

Jul 15 | $ 10.02 | NHIC - NewHold Investment Corporation --> Evolv Technology

Jul 16 | $ 10.21 | FGNA - FG New America Acquisition Corp --> OppFi

Jul 19 | $ 10.26 | ANDA - Andina Acquisition Corp. III --> Stryve Foods, LLC

Jul 20 | $ 14.56 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp --> Faraday Future

Jul 20 | $ 15.09 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc --> Matterport, Inc.

Jul 20 | $ 9.97 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp --> QOMPLX, Inc.

Jul 20 | $ 9.96 | ACND - Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp --> Beacon Street Group

Jul 20 | $ 9.97 | RAAC - Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp --> Berkshire Grey

Jul 21 | $ 14.70 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. --> Microvast, Inc.

Jul 21 | $ 9.99 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp --> REE Automotive Ltd.

Jul 21 | $ 13.30 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc --> Sema4

Jul 22 | $ 26.38 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV --> Lucid Motors

Jul 27 | $ 9.97 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> States Title Holding, Inc.

Jul 29 | $ 9.99 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp --> CCC Information Services Inc.

Tuesday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

16.04% ~ $ 11.50 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)

4.29% ~ $ 12.41 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

2.91% ~ $ 11.33 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.67% ~ $ 10.00 | FRXB - Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

2.47% ~ $ 13.25 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

2.34% ~ $ 10.49 | DCRB - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 9.93 | NSTD - Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

1.79% ~ $ 10.21 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

1.73% ~ $ 10.00 | KVSC - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (Pre-Deal)

1.54% ~ $ 9.88 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.49% ~ $ 9.86 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

1.49% ~ $ 9.91 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.29% ~ $ 12.57 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

1.10% ~ $ 14.70 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

1.09% ~ $ 9.78 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.72 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.86% ~ $ 9.93 | CCVI - Churchill Capital Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-7.47% ~ $ 11.59 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-5.83% ~ $ 11.64 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-5.65% ~ $ 12.61 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-5.52% ~ $ 23.30 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.70% ~ $ 10.33 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-4.13% ~ $ 10.92 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.16% ~ $ 10.30 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.92% ~ $ 13.30 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.77% ~ $ 15.09 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-2.42% ~ $ 13.73 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.39% ~ $ 9.40 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.37% ~ $ 26.38 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-2.25% ~ $ 9.77 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)

-2.11% ~ $ 11.16 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-2.10% ~ $ 12.13 | LCY - Landcadia Holdings III Inc (Announced)

-2.02% ~ $ 14.56 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.75 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.76 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

