September 24, 2021
DMYI Surged 13% Today. Hear de Masi Discuss DMYI/IonQ on the BA Podcast

Niccolo de Masi, CEO of DMYI and dMY Technology, joined David Drapkin to talk IonQ and Quantum Computing. DMYI's shareholders vote on the IonQ deal on September 28th.
dMY CEO Niccolo de Masi previously spoke to Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin on on all things SPACs. He joined again on September 20th for a quantum computing deep dive and IonQ -- which is set to go public via dMY's 3rd SPAC vehicle, dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI)

The IonQ deal is valued at $1.4B with projected 2026 revenue of $522M. It also reported a tripling of 2021E bookings from $5M to $15M a couple of weeks ago.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) / IonQ Details

Vote Date: September 28, 2021
Trust Size: $300M
EV: $1.4B
PIPE: $350M: Fidelity Management & Research Company, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation
** For more on DMYI, visit Boardroom Alpha

Investor Deck: Here

Investors have done well with dMY's two other de-SPACs, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, so keep an eye out for dMY.

