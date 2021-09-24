DMYI Surged 13% Today. Hear de Masi Discuss DMYI/IonQ on the BA Podcast

--------------------------
dMY CEO Niccolo de Masi previously spoke to Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin on on all things SPACs. He joined again on September 20th for a quantum computing deep dive and IonQ -- which is set to go public via dMY's 3rd SPAC vehicle, dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI).
The IonQ deal is valued at $1.4B with projected 2026 revenue of $522M. It also reported a tripling of 2021E bookings from $5M to $15M a couple of weeks ago.
dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) / IonQ Details
Vote Date: September 28, 2021
Trust Size: $300M
EV: $1.4B
PIPE: $350M: Fidelity Management & Research Company, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation
** For more on DMYI, visit Boardroom Alpha
Investor Deck: Here
Investors have done well with dMY's two other de-SPACs, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, so keep an eye out for dMY.
