DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval

It was a quiet news days, but current SPAC darling DMYI closed and there were some big downward moves. Oh, and careful as the gamma squeeze trade could officially be off now.

--------------------------

It was a mostly quiet SPAC news day, but we did see KCAC get approved. It will start trading as WBX on October 4. It was accompanied by a big -16% drop in price so some will have been hit hard by the sudden move down. DMYI officially closed on IonQ (see podcasts below!) and starts trading as IONQ tomorrow.

Yesterday we talked about how the SPAC Gamma Squeeze may be off and we saw mixed results after some consistent and big drops yesterday.

GLEO : 80% redemption, down another -9.8% after a -19.7% drop yesterday

: 80% redemption, after a -19.7% drop yesterday PTK : 74% redemption, up +1% after a -18.8% drop yesterday

: 74% redemption, after a -18.8% drop yesterday SPFR : 53% redemption, down 1% after a -14.3% drop yesterday

: 53% redemption, after a -14.3% drop yesterday STPC : 76% redemption, started trading as BHIL today and was down -27.8% after a drop of -1.4% yesterday

: 76% redemption, today and was after a drop of -1.4% yesterday CAHC: 67% redemption, started trading as LMDX and was up +4.2% today down after a -1.9% yesterday

Any retail investors looking to make the gamma squeeze trade should take extreme care. As one person on FinTwit said: "As soon as I see it on the Wall Street Journal then I know the trade is done."

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

The latest episode has Matthew Tuttle from Tuttle Capital talking SPACs, FOMO, and tail risk.

And, before that we got Niccolo de Masi twice. In the first pod he talks about what makes dMY one of the leading SPAC sponsors and the general SPAC market. And, in the follow-up, he goes deep on quantum computing and DMYI / IonQ / Quantum computing. By the way, the DMYI / IonQ deal closed today and starts trading as IONQ on the NYSE tomorrow, October 1.

dMY Pod 1

DMYI Pod 2

SPAC Merger Vote Calendar

Oct 04 | $ 9.80 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II --> Science 37

Oct 05 | $ 9.97 | STWO - ACON S2 Acquisition Corp --> Ess Technology Inc

Oct 05 | $ 9.93 | ITAC - Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc --> Arbe Robotics Ltd

Oct 12 | $ 9.97 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon

Oct 13 | $ 9.99 | MRAC - Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. --> Enjoy Technology, Inc.

Oct 14 | $ 10.11 | VIH - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings --> BAKKT Holdings, LLC

Oct 14 | $ 10.52 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. --> Algoma Steel

Oct 14 | $ 9.98 | HZAC - HORIZON ACQ CP --> Vivid Seats Inc.

Oct 19 | $ 10.22 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II --> Mirion Technologies

Oct 20 | $ 10.08 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics

Oct 20 | $ 10.06 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox

Oct 27 | $ 10.12 | TMTS - Spartacus Acquisition Corporation --> NextNav Holdings, LLC

Recent Merger Announcements

SPAC deals continue to trade consistently below NAV with only a few exceptions. Based on GGPI's slightly above $10 price it is safe to assume there are few out there that believe Polestar could be competitive in the EV space given it has already started some deliveries. They certainly have a lot of competition from their SPAC cousins, Tesla (TSLA), and all the traditional auto makers.

Sep 29 | $ 10.05 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV --> Amicus Therapeutics Inc

Sep 28 | $ 9.84 | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp --> SAITECH

Sep 27 | $ 10.22 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc --> Polestar

Sep 21 | $ 9.87 | GSQD - G Squared Ascend I Inc. --> Transfix

Sep 20 | $ 9.85 | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation --> The Tiedemann and Alvarium Groups

Sep 16 | $ 9.86 | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. --> Gogoro

Sep 15 | $ 9.86 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp --> Pagaya

Sep 15 | $ 9.92 | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. --> Prentics

Sep 13 | $ 9.90 | MOTV - Motive Capital Corp --> Forge Global, Inc.

Sep 10 | $ 9.91 | GPCO - Golden Path Acquisition Corporation --> MC Hologram Inc.

Sep 09 | $ 9.92 | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp --> Packable

Sep 09 | $ 9.90 | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II --> Energy Vault

Biggest Movers

Some very big decliners in the SPAC market today. Retail investors need to be watching careful as SPACs move through their life cycle. KCAC dropped 16% as the deal was approved and will start trading as WBX on October

Biggest Gainers

3.09% ~ $ 10.00 | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.55% ~ $ 9.85 | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.44% ~ $ 9.85 | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.12% ~ $ 9.89 | HMCO - HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.11% ~ $ 12.71 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | GLTA - Galata Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | DNAA - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.82 | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.95 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Announced)

.72% ~ $ 9.75 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.85 | CLAY - Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.93 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.96 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

.71% ~ $ 9.98 | RAM - Aries I Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.70% ~ $ 10.06 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.62% ~ $ 9.75 | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.75 | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.62% ~ $ 9.77 | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-15.94% ~ $ 8.28 | KCAC - Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-15.93% ~ $ 7.81 | CTAC - Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-5.46% ~ $ 9.35 | MAAC - Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-4.30% ~ $ 8.69 | SV - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.65% ~ $ 11.60 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-2.77% ~ $ 10.52 | LEGO - LEGATO MERGER CORP. (Announced)

-1.86% ~ $ 10.55 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-1.74% ~ $ 9.88 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-1.49% ~ $ 9.93 | ITAC - Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc (Announced)

-1.33% ~ $ 9.62 | FRW - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-1.23% ~ $ 9.64 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.16% ~ $ 9.70 | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.16% ~ $ 10.22 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)

-1.12% ~ $ 9.67 | LOKM - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 11.05 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.87% ~ $ 10.22 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-.82% ~ $ 9.67 | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.76 | ACTD - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.78% ~ $ 10.15 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)

-.72% ~ $ 9.67 | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

