September 13, 2021
Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?

dMY's Niccolo de Masi talks to us about their 4 SPACs and what's next for the SPAC ecosystem and dMY.
dMY Technology group, led by Harry You and Niccolo de Masi, have jolted themselves into upper echelon of SPAC sponsors having priced 4 SPACs in the last 2 years. Two of their SPACs have successfully completed de-SPAC transactions into Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports while two more have pending deals with IonQ and Planet Labs. 

I sat down with Niccolo to talk about the SPAC market, what he sees going forward, and what makes a great deal. Interesting conversation with one of the brightest minds in not just SPACs but technology-enabled businesses across several different sectors.

Discussion Topics

  • Intro with Niccolo
  • dMY overview and value add
  • Why dMY's deals have been successful
  • SPACs, targets, and projections from bad actors
  • Transitioning from private to public
  • Involvement in PF company boards
  • Future of the SPAC market
  • What's next for dMY

dMY Technology SPACs

dmyspacs

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

