Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
--------------------------
Free SPAC Tools
--------------------------
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
dMY Technology group, led by Harry You and Niccolo de Masi, have jolted themselves into upper echelon of SPAC sponsors having priced 4 SPACs in the last 2 years. Two of their SPACs have successfully completed de-SPAC transactions into Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports while two more have pending deals with IonQ and Planet Labs.
I sat down with Niccolo to talk about the SPAC market, what he sees going forward, and what makes a great deal. Interesting conversation with one of the brightest minds in not just SPACs but technology-enabled businesses across several different sectors.
Discussion Topics
- Intro with Niccolo
- dMY overview and value add
- Why dMY's deals have been successful
- SPACs, targets, and projections from bad actors
- Transitioning from private to public
- Involvement in PF company boards
- Future of the SPAC market
- What's next for dMY
dMY Technology SPACs
More from Boardroom Alpha
More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- LUCID to Redeem Warrants
- SOAC's PIPE Holders Aren't Paying Up
- Lucid Falls on $2.5B PIPE Lock-up Expiry
- VICE Abandons its SPAC Plans
- Spring Valley / AeroFarms Need More Capital
- Big SPAC Redemptions and Price Jumps Continue
- LWAC Runs Wild Post 97% Redemptions
- Apollo is Raising $500M for SPACs, LWAC sees 97% Redemptions
- SPAC Friday Morning Bloodbath
- SPAC Fire Sale
- Tim Hortons China Going Public, AEye and ReNew See High Redemptions
- Guidance Slashing is Killing De-SPACs
- ESG SPAC Deal with ADS-TEC Energy Picked by EUSG
- DKNG Steals Spotlight, ASAX to Take HotelPlanner Public
- SPACs Eating Their Own: DKNG to Acquire GNOG
- SPAC IPOs are Getting Done at a High Price
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)