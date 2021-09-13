Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?

dMY's Niccolo de Masi talks to us about their 4 SPACs and what's next for the SPAC ecosystem and dMY.

--------------------------

Free SPAC Tools

--------------------------

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

dMY Technology group, led by Harry You and Niccolo de Masi, have jolted themselves into upper echelon of SPAC sponsors having priced 4 SPACs in the last 2 years. Two of their SPACs have successfully completed de-SPAC transactions into Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports while two more have pending deals with IonQ and Planet Labs.

I sat down with Niccolo to talk about the SPAC market, what he sees going forward, and what makes a great deal. Interesting conversation with one of the brightest minds in not just SPACs but technology-enabled businesses across several different sectors.

Discussion Topics

Intro with Niccolo

dMY overview and value add

Why dMY's deals have been successful

SPACs, targets, and projections from bad actors

Transitioning from private to public

Involvement in PF company boards

Future of the SPAC market

What's next for dMY

dMY Technology SPACs

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

See a full SPAC list here.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com