De-SPACs Are Popping, Another eVTOL Merger

More momentum for SPACs with Pre-Deal SPACs creeping towards NAV and SPACs surging near vote dates. Today's three mergers are trading well.

SPACs are Back! Positive days seem to be the norm again with healthy activity (3 merger announcements today), good news, and positive trading results. Strong momentum will do well to help chip away at the SPAC-log of pre-deal SPACs, which stands at over 400 right now. Those pre-deal SPACs are trading at an average price of $9.84.

SPACs are Surging around Votes & De-SPAC

A trend we've been seeing for a few weeks now are SPACs jumping post redemption date and on/around vote date. A potential catalyst for the day-1 bump? Transitioning from a SPAC likely opens the door for certain investors who are not permitted from owning SPACs. We'll keep an eye on this development, and there will be plenty of near term data points as there are still 17 votes remaining in June alone.

Price action for the 3 SPACs that voted today:

Churchill Capital 2 (CCX) +14.1% to $11.61 VG Acquisition (VGAC) +9.6% to $11.15 Silver Spike Acquisition (SSPK) +0.2% to $17.29

Two of the 3 were up demonstrably today, and all 3 will likely close and trade as their new companies (and tickers) in the next handful of days. In addition, for newly changed tickers (De-SPAC) today:

UpHealth (f/k/a GIX) gained +6.4% in first day as UPH to $9.98 Katapult (f/k/a FSRV) lost -6.3% in first day as KPLT, to $13.61

Upcoming Votes in the Next Week to keep an eye on:

Jun 11 | $ 18.73 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp --> Proterra Inc

Jun 15 | $ 9.98 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy

Jun 16 | $ 10.14 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC

Jun 17 | $ 10.01 | ACAC - Acies Acquisition Corp --> PlayStudios, Inc.

Merger Thursday

3 new mergers were announced today, including an afternoon special from Broadstone (BSN) which is trading +0.8% after hours.

BSN has some strong backers in the PIPE for this deal including American Airlines, Honeywell, and Rolls Royce.

The deals announced this morning:

Spartacus Acquisition (TMTS) is taking NextNav public. TMTS closed +1.2% to $10.08

is taking NextNav public. TMTS closed +1.2% to $10.08 Venus Acquisition (VENA) is taking VIYI Algorithm public. VENA closed +0.1% to $9.95

Today's Biggest Gainers

14.16% ~ $ 11.61 | CCX - Churchill Capital Corp II (Announced)

9.64% ~ $ 11.15 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp (Announced)

7.96% ~ $ 13.15 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

7.58% ~ $ 13.76 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

7.49% ~ $ 10.62 | MAQC - Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

4.73% ~ $ 19.26 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.49% ~ $ 11.16 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

2.94% ~ $ 10.50 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (Announced)

2.76% ~ $ 11.54 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.37% ~ $ 9.93 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.29% ~ $ 10.50 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

1.95% ~ $ 9.95 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.94% ~ $ 13.64 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.88% ~ $ 11.36 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

1.85% ~ $ 10.99 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

Today's Biggest Losers

-4.23% ~ $ 10.87 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-4.19% ~ $ 25.38 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-4.11% ~ $ 12.61 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-3.31% ~ $ 16.36 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-3.24% ~ $ 12.83 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-3.02% ~ $ 9.69 | MPAC - Model Performance Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.83% ~ $ 10.00 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.46% ~ $ 13.11 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-2.01% ~ $ 9.74 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.95% ~ $ 15.56 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-1.78% ~ $ 9.74 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.69% ~ $ 9.87 | BOAC - Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.52% ~ $ 9.75 | LDHA - LDH Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.76 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 9.88 | CFFE - CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (Pre-Deal)

-1.16% ~ $ 11.96 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.11% ~ $ 9.77 | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)