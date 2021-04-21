3 Recent De-SPAC Winners: PLBY, PCT, CHPT

PLBY Group, PureCycle Technologies, and ChargePoint's public stock have (so far) been thriving

With all the negative sentiment surrounding SPACs, we highlight 3 companies that have, so far, been successful in their debuts in the public markets. While 2/3 are down since their actual De-SPAC date, it's important to remember that they are still massively up since their SPAC IPOs. Unlike CLOV, who Chamath has gone to bat for, the short sellers haven't yet come for these stocks.

While some of the luster of "peak SPAC" has worn off, the deals are still huge home runs if you invested at the right price point, and exhibit the strength of potential returns for innovative companies with strong future growth prospects.

Recent De-SPAC Winners, Source: Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Intelligence Service

PLBY Group (PLBY) +258% since SPAC IPO

Not your father's Playboy... PLBY Group is looking to take advantage of a historically well known brand and branch out into the world of NFTs, among other things.

PLYBY re-entered the public markets via Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) in a $413M SPAC Deal (w/ a $50M PIPE) that closed in February. The stock is now up over 250% since its Deal Announcement, as MCAC was largely under the radar as a SPAC during what we've been calling "peak SPAC."

The Mountain Crest team has a 2nd SPAC out there (MCAD) who have announced a deal with Better Therapeutics. It closed yesterday at $9.93 so could be another sleeper for the SPAC basket.

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) +132% since SPAC IPO

Plastic recycling company PureCycle holds a proprietary technology that was funded by and now licensed by consumer giant Procter & Gamble ( (PG) - Get Report).

Roth CH Acquisition I (ROCH) struck a $826M EV deal with PureCycle that closed in March, supported by a $250M PIPE. Initially popping >4% on the deal announcement, PCT has returned ~130% for investors who have owned it since the DA.

The Roth CH team has two other SPACs. ROCC announced a deal with music company Reservoir last week and has traded down ~1%. Roth CH 3 (ROCR) is trading sub-NAV while it looks for a target.

ChargePoint (CHPT) + 102% since SPAC IPO

ChargePoint is the world's largest network of EV charging stations in North America and Europe - already boasting annual revs > $100M with projections for massive growth.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp (SBE) was the SPAC that agreed to a merger with ChargePoint, valuing the company at a $2.4B EV and supported with a $225M PIPE. The stock has returned over 50% for those who have held since the deal's announcement.

The team behind Switchback, NGP Energy Capital Management, has a 2nd SPAC looking for a target - Switchback II (SWBK) trading less than NAV at $9.93 - and have filed for a third that has yet to price.

