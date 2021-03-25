Daily SPAC Wrap: Are We At the Bottom Yet? Tips from Jim Cramer on Buying

The SPAC market continues its correction and everyone is asking when we'll hit the bottom. Jim Cramer gives his views on what to look for in a SPAC.

Quick Take

The big news of the day was announcement of the SEC opening an inquiry into SPACs on the heels of the recent SPAC craze. According to reports the SEC is requesting information from banks, on a voluntary basis, regarding their dealings with SPACs (fees, deal volume, underwriting and controls). It is unclear if a formal investigation will follow but with the 1) seemingly endless issuance and 2) speculation of lower levels of due diligence going on, it’s hardly surprising that the SEC wants a closer look.

Our view is that this could be a good development that helps to keep bad players out of the market. There has to be trust throughout the SPAC cycle for all stakeholders to win.

But Who to Buy?

As we’ve been saying, despite the record issuance and 400+ SPACs out looking for deals, there can still be attractive buying opportunities to be had. It’s all about finding the right ones and avoiding the so-called “bucket shops.”

Jim Cramer notes in this video a few criteria for selecting strong SPACs including:

Track record & pedigree of management

Personal financial commitment

M&A / operating expertise

MSD Acquisition (MSDA/U), which closed down slightly @ $9.95, ticks Cramer’s boxes and could be an attractive SPAC to buy. Priced today for $500M, MSDA is sponsored by Michael Dell’s Family office and is run by the former head of M&A at Goldman. As the S-1 advertises, Lemkau has advised on over $1 trillion of transaction value over his career. Seems like a decent candidate to back...

New Rumor