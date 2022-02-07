Rogan to Rumble? CEO's Offer Sends CVFI Higher
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
** SPAC Market Review - January 2022
Spotify has been dealing with a bit of PR headache surrounding its star podcaster Joe Rogan over the last few weeks. That prompted an offer (or at least a tweet) from Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeting a $100M offer for Rogan to join the Rumble TV platform.
The tweet sent CF Acquisition Corp VI (CVFI), the SPAC that is taking Rumble public, soaring and ultimately finishing the day +18%.
The OG Trump SPAC, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), had a large EOD fall as news leaked that TRUTH social is facing even more delays as it gets set to launch. Yet shares are still trading at a pre-close SPAC record ~$84.
DWAC and CVFI remain the two highest trading pr-close SPACs in an environment where the majority of those SPACs are still trading much closer to NAV.
Highest Trading SPACs With Deals Announced
Elsewhere in SPACs
Bowlero (BOWL) announced an up to $200M share repurchase of its common stock and warrants, due to what the company believes is a undervalued stock "current stock price represents a significant discount to the intrinsic value of the Company." BOWL shares closed $7.45 today.
Could we see more of this from De-SPAC companies (particularly ones with positive FCF) given the low levels at which they are trading? Bowlero DeSPAC'ed in December from Isos Acquisition Corp. and has been trading in the single digits since.
Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) (formerly Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp) disclosed $195M in redemptions (~95%) following its SPAC closures.
Fast Radius filed its 8k from Friday detailing their redemption numbers which amounted to 91% of the SPAC.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) priced a $200M IPO with 1 warrant 1 right and $10.10 in trust.
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
18.17% ~ $ 15.09 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
2.07% ~ $ 9.84 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Announced)
1.94% ~ $ 10.00 | SCUA - Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
1.44% ~ $ 9.89 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.42% ~ $ 10.00 | FRBN - Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.39% ~ $ 9.82 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
1.23% ~ $ 9.91 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Announced)
1.20% ~ $ 10.09 | TOAC - Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
1.20% ~ $ 10.16 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.13% ~ $ 9.85 | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.04% ~ $ 9.72 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
1.01% ~ $ 10.02 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)
.91% ~ $ 9.97 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
.82% ~ $ 9.88 | WTMA - Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.81% ~ $ 9.93 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.76% ~ $ 10.65 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
.73% ~ $ 9.71 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)
.72% ~ $ 9.75 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-8.85% ~ $ 7.42 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-1.46% ~ $ 10.09 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Pre-Deal)
-1.14% ~ $ 9.57 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
-.91% ~ $ 9.82 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.82% ~ $ 9.68 | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.81% ~ $ 9.81 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.77% ~ $ 9.79 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.69% ~ $ 10.01 | MEOA - Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.67% ~ $ 83.88 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-.63% ~ $ 9.44 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-.62% ~ $ 9.65 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.72 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | BRD - Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.60% ~ $ 10.00 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.56% ~ $ 9.74 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
-.52% ~ $ 9.65 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.68 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.69 | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.81 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.50% ~ $ 9.86 | SVNA - 7 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
Monthly SPAC Market Review
- SPAC Market Review - January 2022
- SPAC Market Review - December 2021
- SPAC Market Review - November 2021
Exec Moves (all issues)
- CEO / CFO / Director Resignations & Appointments | Jan 14, 2022
- CEO / CFO / Director Resignations & Appointments | Dec 31, 2021
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)
- Coffee Company or Lifestyle Brand? Black Rifle Coffee Set for Vote on SPAC Deal with SBEA
- Tal Keinan on Sky Harbour and merger with Yellowstone Acquisition (YSAC)
- Rangeley’s Chris DeMuth Jr. on Value Investing and SPACs
- Sonder's Francis Davidson on Re-Designing Hospitality and GMII Merger
- Amy Nauiokas on FinTech VC, SPACs, Diversity, and Anthemis Digital (ADAL)
- Dave CEO Jason Wilk on Saving Customers Billions and their SPAC Deal with VPCC
- Tim Hentschel on HotelPanner Merger Astrea Acquisition (ASAX)
- Greenbox POS Talking Blockchain and Stablecoin Coyni
- SPAC Sponsor Spotlight: Live Oak Merchant Partners
- BM Technologies’ (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution
- Will SeatGeek’s Primary Strategy Propel them to Ticketing Victory?
- Why Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Is the Next Big Thing in Chips with CEO Gene Sheridan
- Chad Rigetti on why Superconducting and Rigetti is the Best Bet on Quantum Computing
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)