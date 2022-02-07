Rogan to Rumble? CEO's Offer Sends CVFI Higher

Rumble offers Rogan $100M, Bowlero approves $200M buyback plan, and more redemption data comes in.

----------------------------------------------------

Spotify has been dealing with a bit of PR headache surrounding its star podcaster Joe Rogan over the last few weeks. That prompted an offer (or at least a tweet) from Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeting a $100M offer for Rogan to join the Rumble TV platform.

The tweet sent CF Acquisition Corp VI (CVFI), the SPAC that is taking Rumble public, soaring and ultimately finishing the day +18%.

CVFI jumps 18% on the day

The OG Trump SPAC, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), had a large EOD fall as news leaked that TRUTH social is facing even more delays as it gets set to launch. Yet shares are still trading at a pre-close SPAC record ~$84.

DWAC and CVFI remain the two highest trading pr-close SPACs in an environment where the majority of those SPACs are still trading much closer to NAV.

Highest Trading SPACs With Deals Announced

Elsewhere in SPACs

Bowlero (BOWL) announced an up to $200M share repurchase of its common stock and warrants, due to what the company believes is a undervalued stock "current stock price represents a significant discount to the intrinsic value of the Company." BOWL shares closed $7.45 today.

Could we see more of this from De-SPAC companies (particularly ones with positive FCF) given the low levels at which they are trading? Bowlero DeSPAC'ed in December from Isos Acquisition Corp. and has been trading in the single digits since.

Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) (formerly Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp) disclosed $195M in redemptions (~95%) following its SPAC closures.

Fast Radius filed its 8k from Friday detailing their redemption numbers which amounted to 91% of the SPAC.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) priced a $200M IPO with 1 warrant 1 right and $10.10 in trust.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

18.17% ~ $ 15.09 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

2.07% ~ $ 9.84 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Announced)

1.94% ~ $ 10.00 | SCUA - Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.44% ~ $ 9.89 | LCW - Learn CW Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.42% ~ $ 10.00 | FRBN - Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.39% ~ $ 9.82 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.23% ~ $ 9.91 | ASPA - Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Announced)

1.20% ~ $ 10.09 | TOAC - Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.20% ~ $ 10.16 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.13% ~ $ 9.85 | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.04% ~ $ 9.72 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.90 | HCNE - Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 10.02 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Announced)

.91% ~ $ 9.97 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.88 | WTMA - Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.81% ~ $ 9.93 | AEAE - AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.76% ~ $ 10.65 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

.73% ~ $ 9.71 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.75 | TWCB - Bilander Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-8.85% ~ $ 7.42 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.46% ~ $ 10.09 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Pre-Deal)

-1.14% ~ $ 9.57 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.82 | PORT - Southport Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.68 | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.81 | FACA - Figure Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-.77% ~ $ 9.79 | XPDB - Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.69% ~ $ 10.01 | MEOA - Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-.67% ~ $ 83.88 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.63% ~ $ 9.44 | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.62% ~ $ 9.65 | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.72 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.82 | BRD - Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.60% ~ $ 10.00 | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.56% ~ $ 9.74 | FWAC - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-.52% ~ $ 9.65 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.68 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.69 | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.81 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.86 | SVNA - 7 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)