Cepton CEO Dr. Jun Pei Talks LiDAR on the Podcast

With a recent public listing under its belt, the industry’s largest ADAS production win, and ties to auto giant Ford, CPTN is off to a good start in a volatile market for LiDAR stocks

Boardroom Alpha sat down with Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of LiDAR technology specialist Cepton Technologies (NASDAQ:CPTN). Cepton is the newest kid on the LiDAR public listing block, having completed its deSPAC earlier this month via sponsor Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (GCAC).

** Read the full Cepton (CPTN) report **

