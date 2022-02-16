Cepton CEO Dr. Jun Pei Talks LiDAR on the Podcast
With a recent public listing under its belt, the industry’s largest ADAS production win, and ties to auto giant Ford, CPTN is off to a good start in a volatile market for LiDAR stocks
Boardroom Alpha sat down with Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of LiDAR technology specialist Cepton Technologies (NASDAQ:CPTN). Cepton is the newest kid on the LiDAR public listing block, having completed its deSPAC earlier this month via sponsor Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (GCAC).
** Read the full Cepton (CPTN) report **
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)