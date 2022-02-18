SPAC Favorite Bad Boy Chamath Steps Down from SPCE Board, Cashes out with a Cool $300 Million
----------------------------------------------------
Chamath Palihapitiya steps down abruptly from SPCE board
- Chamath Palihapitiya steps down as Chairman at space tourism operator Virgin Galactic (SPCE). The company says the departure is amicable and that Palihapitiya wants to focus on other board commitments.
- Evan Lovell has been named as the interim chairman of Virgin Galactic until a new chairman is found. Lovell has served on the Board of Directors for Virgin Galactic since 2018 and currently serves as chief investment officer.
- The board change comes just as Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the general public.
- As background, Virgin Galactic went public via SPAC merger with Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., one of several SPACs launched by Palihapitiya.
- Palihapitiya has served as the chairman of Virgin Galactic since the company’s public debut in 2019.
- SPCE stock has tanked, down ~85% from its 52-week high of $57. Virgin Galactic experienced many setbacks in its testing program that pushed out timing on the company’s first paying commercial tourists flights.
Why it Matters
- Chamath likely gearing up for Akili IPO....The news isn’t a big surprise given that Chamath is CEO of Social Capital and announced he would become Chairman of Akili Interactive, which is merging with SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (DNAA). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.
- ...but are his Interests aligned? Notably, Palihapitiya is no stranger to cashing out on his investments, having sold over $300 million in SPCE stock during his board tenure. In March of 2021, SPCE stock dropped almost 10% on news that he had dumped $213 million worth of stock. Chamath’s departure and astute profit-taking may leave many investors to question his level of commitment to the long-term success of the companies he helps take public.
Once a SPAC Star, Chamath's SPACs Aren't So Hot Anymore
Interesting timing: As SPCE stumbled, Palihapitiya steadily sold stock during his Board tenure
Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Insider Buys/Sells
SPCE insiders have been selling with exiting director Chamath Palihapitiya leading the charge.
Chamath Palihapitiya's SPCE Stock Sales
While timing may not have been perfect, all sales are well above the current price of the $8.89 where it opened the day he announced his departure.
Chamath Palihapitiya Sold SPCE in 4 Big Chunks
Over the past year, Chamath Palihapitiya's SPCE stock sales have come in 4 big chunks.
- Setting the stage for more ESG awareness. With investors already critical of the alignment of interests and incentives between early-stage investors and the companies they take public, the quality of corporate governance is more important than ever.
