Chamath SPAC (DNAC) Strikes Deal Amid Controversy
----------------------------------------------------
Chamath Palihapitiya announced his first M&A SPAC deal in a year as Social Capital Suvretta Holdings III (DNAC) struck a deal to take biotech ProKidney public in a $1.8B EV deal. DNAC shares nudged up 5c on the day to close at $9.84. The Social Capital Suvretta line of SPACs do not have warrants.
Chamath, once the media darling of SPACs, has been in a bit of a PR debacle the last couple days following disparaging remarks he made about the Uyghurs on his All-In podcast.
Public comments aside, many of Chamath's SPAC deals have come under fire for poor performance lately, including Clover Health (CLOV) whose shares closed at just $2.88 today, down over 81% since De-SPAC. Others have fared better including SOFI and OPEN ($10.65). SOFI announced after-market that it received approval to become a bank, and swiftly traded up >15%.
Elsewhere in SPACs
Gores Metropolous II (GMII) and Sonder announced they have closed their merger transaction and shares will trade as SOND tomorrow, 1/19. Specific redemption numbers weren't disclosed yet, though the company notes it will draw on $165M in delayed draw notes following the close.
ICYMI: Read our report on the deal and listen to the podcast here
SPAC Financing Updates:
- Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (OACB) adds $21M bringing total PIPE ~$175M for its Alvotech Deal
- Yellowstone Acquisition Corp (YSAC) announced a $70M FPA with Atalaya in support of its Sky Harbour deal. YSAC shareholder vote is scheduled for 1/25
- Steve Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is investing $150M in Satellogic ahead of the CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFV) vote on 1/24 that has been adjourned several times. Terms of the financing show that liberty will be receiving 20M shares at $7.50. CFV was trading down on the news most of the day
- Poema Global Holdings Corp. (PPGH) announced an additional $28M in its PIPE.
Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX) and investing platform Acorns have called off their SPAC deal, which was a $1.6B one announced in May-2021. Not particularly surprising given that the deal had been announced for nearly 6-months. Acorns is paying a $17.5M termination fee as it plans to complete a private raise at a higher valuation.
SPAC Calendar
Thayer Ventures and Inspirato set their merger vote date for February. ICYMI we spoke to Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on our podcast.
Jan 19 | $ 9.74 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. --> Core Scientific, Inc.
Jan 19 | $ 8.74 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. --> Anghami
Jan 20 | $ 8.60 | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp --> System1
Jan 24 | $ 9.69 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic
Jan 25 | $ 10.19 | YSAC - Yellowstone Acquisition Co --> Sky Harbour LLC
Jan 26 | $ 9.98 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp --> Super Group
Jan 31 | $ 9.96 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. --> Fast Radius, Inc.
Jan 31 | $ 10.04 | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp --> Quanergy Systems
Feb 01 | $ 9.95 | OCA - Omnichannel Acquisition Corp --> Kin
Feb 01 | $ 9.99 | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I --> Leafly Holdings, Inc.
Feb 01 | $ 9.96 | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. --> Greenlight Biosciences Inc.
Feb 01 | $ 9.96 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp --> SES Holdings
Feb 03 | $ 9.95 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I --> Black Rifle Coffee Company
Feb 08 | $ 10.14 | TVAC - Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation --> Inspirato LLC
Feb 09 | $ 9.94 | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp --> Syniverse Corp
Today's Price Action
Biggest Gainers
DWAC continues to be a fun ride as the "Trump SPAC" jumped nearly 22% on no news or developments, followed by CFVI (Rumble) - also Trump related.
21.77% ~ $ 86.31 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
4.88% ~ $ 12.90 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)
1.22% ~ $ 8.74 | VMAC - Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Announced)
.71% ~ $ 9.92 | MNTN - Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.70% ~ $ 9.90 | VGII - Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
.69% ~ $ 10.26 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
.52% ~ $ 9.73 | APMI - AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.74 | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.86 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.87 | MAAQ - Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.88 | MCAF - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.93 | APN - Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.95 | ISAA - Iron Spark I Inc. (Pre-Deal)
.50% ~ $ 9.96 | GOGN - GoGreen Investments Corp (Pre-Deal)
.46% ~ $ 9.87 | ALCC - AltC Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.73 | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.75 | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.82 | NOAC - Natural Order Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.88 | TRAQ - Trine II Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.90 | LFAC - LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-28.19% ~ $ 11.16 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
-4.12% ~ $ 8.60 | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-2.89% ~ $ 9.74 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-2.39% ~ $ 9.81 | BRD - Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.10% ~ $ 11.18 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
-1.67% ~ $ 10.03 | IPOF - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (Pre-Deal)
-1.63% ~ $ 9.66 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.61% ~ $ 9.79 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.52% ~ $ 9.72 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)
-1.37% ~ $ 10.05 | IPOD - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
-1.00% ~ $ 9.95 | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Announced)
-.91% ~ $ 9.78 | MSDA - MSD Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Announced)
-.90% ~ $ 9.92 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-.82% ~ $ 9.68 | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)
-.82% ~ $ 9.71 | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.75% ~ $ 9.78 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
-.72% ~ $ 9.65 | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.73 | OHAA - Opy Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.80 | PACX - Pioneer Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)
