Chamath Files 4 New Biotech SPACs

Today's SPAC highlight came post market as Chamath dropped four new SPAC S-1s for $800M total. JWS vote passes, with TSIA and JIH set to vote tomorrow.

In another win on Day-1 of new De-SPAC ticker trading, BARK, which just closed its merger with Northern Star Acquisition Co. (STIC) rose nearly 7%. One more example of a recent De-SPAC that has traded up shortly after, following SOFI early this week and others last month. Investors will be sure to watch this price action for future De-SPACs, and, with over 20 this month there are plenty to keep an eye out for (list below).

Jaws Acquisition (JWS) shareholders approved its merger with Cano Health at its vote today. Closing is expected June-3 and trading as CANO on June-4.

Chamath Drops 4 New SPACs

Chamath Palihapitiya filed for 4 new SPAC S-1s in the aftermarket today, this time in conjunction with Kishen Mehta of Suvretta. Chamath's other 6 SPACs were done in partnership with Hedosophia.

Social Capital Suvretta I-IV, (aptly tickered DNAA, DNAB, DNAC, DNAD), have all filed to raise $200M and will specifically target biotechnology. In addition, in splitting with his previous SPACs, these all have no warrants... breaking from a trend of friendlier investor terms. Each of the four mention a sub-sector of particular focus:

DNAA: Neurology

DNAB: Oncology

DNAC: "organ space"

DNAD: Immunology

Good day for Chamath to hit the market with 4 SPACs? Granted they still have to build a book and ultimately price, but his most recent SPAC, SOFI, has been trading very well in its early de-SPAC Days, up ~11% over the last 5 days and trading at $23.

A look at Chamath's Other SPACs:



ACTC | .43% ~ $ 18.85 | Announced -> Proterra Inc

IPOA | 7.79% ~ $ 31.13 | De-SPAC -> Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

IPOB | 7.35% ~ $ 16.35 | De-SPAC -> OpenDoor Labs Inc.

IPOC | 13.07% ~ $ 8.74 | De-SPAC -> Clover Health Investments, Corp.

IPOD | .19% ~ $ 10.50 | Pre-Deal

IPOE | 2.47% ~ $23.21 | De-SPAC -> SoFi

IPOF | -.29% ~ $ 10.18 | Pre-Deal

RAAC | .00% ~ $ 9.92 | Announced -> Berkshire Grey

RMGB | -.20% ~ $ 9.90 | Announced -> ReNew Power Private Limited

SPRQ | .00% ~ $ 9.93 | Announced -> Sunlight Financial LLC

TSIA | 3.54% ~ $ 11.10 | Announced -> Latch, Inc.

Upcoming Merger Votes

Jun 16 | $ 10.13 | CRSA - Crescent Acquisition Corp --> LiveVox TopCo, LLC

Jun 15 | $ 10.00 | FAII - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II --> ATI Physical Therapy

Jun 11 | $ 18.85 | ACTC - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp --> Proterra Inc

Jun 10 | $ 10.00 | VGAC - VG Acquisition Corp --> 23andMe, Inc.

Jun 10 | $ 10.07 | CCX - Churchill Capital Corp II --> Software Luxembourg Holding S.A

Jun 10 | $ 16.00 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. --> WM Holding Company, LLC

Jun 09 | $ 10.14 | CAPA - HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp --> Quantum-Si

Jun 09 | $ 10.14 | THBR - Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd --> Indie Semiconductor

Jun 08 | $ 10.27 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III --> Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Jun 07 | $ 13.63 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp --> Katapult Inc.

Jun 04 | $ 14.85 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. --> CareMax Medical Group, LLC

Jun 04 | $ 9.92 | GIX - GigCapital2, Inc. --> Cloudbreak Health, LLC

Jun 03 | $ 13.45 | JIH - Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. --> Janus International Group, LLC

Jun 03 | $ 11.10 | TSIA - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp --> Latch, Inc.

Today's Biggest SPAC Gainers

9.28% ~ $ 23.56 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

6.84% ~ $ 12.02 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

5.98% ~ $ 10.29 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

5.82% ~ $ 11.45 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

5.65% ~ $ 11.04 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

5.35% ~ $ 12.20 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

5.18% ~ $ 14.62 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

3.54% ~ $ 11.10 | TSIA - TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

3.43% ~ $ 11.17 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

3.34% ~ $ 12.70 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.20% ~ $ 10.00 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

2.95% ~ $ 15.02 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.71% ~ $ 13.63 | FSRV - FinServ Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.71% ~ $ 13.64 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

2.48% ~ $ 9.93 | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.41% ~ $ 14.85 | DFHT - Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (Announced)

2.05% ~ $ 9.95 | LEGA - Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

Today's Biggest SPAC Losers



-5.81% ~ $ 12.00 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-5.72% ~ $ 12.37 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

-4.60% ~ $ 12.14 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-3.65% ~ $ 9.78 | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.59% ~ $ 13.41 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.84% ~ $ 9.69 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.33% ~ $ 15.51 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.02% ~ $ 9.70 | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-1.72% ~ $ 9.73 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.66% ~ $ 9.98 | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-1.61% ~ $ 10.42 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-1.54% ~ $ 9.62 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.43% ~ $ 9.66 | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.36% ~ $ 10.17 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-1.02% ~ $ 9.66 | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.92% ~ $ 9.73 | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.86 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

