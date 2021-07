CCIV No Longer as LCID Begins Trading, and 6 SPACs Voting this week

CCIV is now officially LCID as the Lucid Motors transaction has closed and begins trading under its new ticker today. All 7 SPAC merger votes are at prices that make more big redemptions possible.

**

** Get the free Daily SPAC Newsletter

**

The SPAC saga of Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Lucid Motors officially comes to a close today as Lucid will begin trading as LCID. However, the story is far from over as focus now shifts to Lucid's ability to succeed as a true operating public company taking on Tesla Motors. Regardless of what ultimately comes to fruition, CCIV will forever be remembered for the wild ride of Peak-SPAC in the early months of 2021.

SPAC market conditions are far less frothy today than peak SPAC, with volatility way down and deal euphoria almost non-existent. To put it in context, CCIV hit a closing high of $58, or 580% higher than the $10 IPO price. In contrast, every new merger deal announced last week is still trading below NAV:

Jul 23 | $ 9.95 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP --> CVENT

Jul 23 | $ 9.94 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited --> PropertyGuru Group

Jul 21 | $ 9.83 | MDH - MDH Acquisition Corp. --> Olive.com

Jul 21 | $ 9.95 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. --> Core Scientific, Inc.

Jul 20 | $ 9.84 | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp --> BBQGuys

Jul 19 | $ 9.83 | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. --> Gelesis Inc

Jul 19 | $ 9.93 | IIAC - Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. --> Ermenegildo Zegna

Jul 19 | $ 9.84 | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. --> Fast Radius, Inc.

Jul 19 | $ 9.90 | OCA - Omnichannel Acquisition Corp --> Kin

Time will tell how the SPAC market will tread forward, but as we've been saying, this period of low-vol and muted returns seems to be here for the time being.

Another big week of merger votes, with at least 7 on tap

TWND was supposed to vote this week, but adjourned. It will be interesting to see where redemptions shake out on both ROCC and TWND, given where common is trading.

Jul 27 | $ 9.59 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Jul 27 | $ 9.65 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> States Title Holding, Inc.

Jul 28 | $ 10.00 | NEBC - Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation --> Rover

Jul 28 | $ 9.92 | SVAC - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp --> Cyxtera

Jul 29 | $ 9.98 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp --> CCC Information Services Inc.

Jul 29 | $ 9.98 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z --> Hippo Enterprises Inc.

Jul 30 | $ 9.82 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp --> QOMPLX, Inc.

Friday's SPAC Movers

SPAC Biggest Gainers

5.90% ~ $ 24.25 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

2.47% ~ $ 10.78 | KVSB - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Announced)

2.04% ~ $ 9.98 | FVAM - 501 ACQ CORP (Pre-Deal)

1.83% ~ $ 10.01 | GIW - GigInternational1, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.78% ~ $ 10.27 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.66% ~ $ 9.79 | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 9.93 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

1.45% ~ $ 9.79 | SBEA - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Pre-Deal)

1.11% ~ $ 10.00 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

.98% ~ $ 10.30 | LMACA - Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.77 | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.93% ~ $ 9.79 | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.91% ~ $ 9.94 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.83% ~ $ 9.72 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.78 | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.79 | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.84 | FTAA - FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.77% ~ $ 9.87 | RXRA - RXR Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.75% ~ $ 9.84 | JYAC - Jiya Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

SPAC Biggest Losers

-3.88% ~ $ 10.15 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% ~ $ 16.56 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.75% ~ $ 9.69 | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.72% ~ $ 9.65 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V (Announced)

-2.57% ~ $ 11.00 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-2.53% ~ $ 10.40 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.34% ~ $ 11.25 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-2.29% ~ $ 10.23 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.14% ~ $ 10.51 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.14% ~ $ 10.08 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.02% ~ $ 11.15 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

-1.96% ~ $ 10.00 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-1.89% ~ $ 9.59 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Announced)

-1.84% ~ $ 10.67 | AGC - ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP (Announced)

-1.73% ~ $ 10.77 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.34% ~ $ 12.50 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

-1.34% ~ $ 9.60 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 20.56 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Pre-Deal)

-1.20% ~ $ 9.87 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.15% ~ $ 10.33 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

SPACs at a Discount

-4.00% | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% | TUGC - TradeUP Global Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.71% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.68% | BLTS - Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.53% | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | MIT - Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | LEGA - Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.38% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SBII - Sandbridge X2 Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-3.27% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.21% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.15% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.12% | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | QFTA - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | WARR - Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | COOL - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DSAC - Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ARTA - Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.95% | ATAQ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | INKA - KludeIn I Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GAPA - G&P Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)