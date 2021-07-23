CCIV Adjourns Lucid Meeting, Urges Retail Participation

Unable to reach a quorum on resolution #2, Churchill Capital Corp IV adjourns shareholder meeting for one day on Lucid Motors vote.

**

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) has been one of the most sought after SPACs in the past year. "Peak SPAC" aside, when CCIV hit a high in the $50s, CCIV is still trading at the highest premium of any SPAC with a pending business combination, closing Thursday at $22.90.

Yet, likely given the heavy retail participation in the name, it is having trouble garnering enough voting participation (on shareholder resolution #2) to get its merger with Lucid Motors cleared and on the way to completion. CCIV should be an easy pass (and of course 0 redemptions) from shareholders, yet it highlights one of the risk factors of having a heavy retail participation - it's harder to get them to vote.

If you're a CCIV shareholder, make sure to vote and check your SPAM folder for instructions:

Merger Closings

10X Capital Venture Acquisition merger with REE Automotive has closed and will trade as REE starting 7/23.

Gores Holdings VI combination with Matterport has closed and will trade as MTTR on 7/23.

CM Life Sciences merger with Sema4 has closed and will trade as SMFR on 7/23.

Next week is set up for another 6 SPACs to vote

TWND was supposed to vote this week, but adjourned. It will be interesting to see where redemptions shake out on both ROCC and TWND, given where common is trading.

Jul 27 | $ 9.77 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. --> Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Jul 27 | $ 9.92 | CAP - Capitol Investment Corp V --> States Title Holding, Inc.

Jul 28 | $ 9.99 | NEBC - Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation --> Rover

Jul 29 | $ 9.97 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z --> Hippo Enterprises Inc.

Jul 29 | $ 9.98 | DGNR - Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp --> CCC Information Services Inc.

Jul 30 | $ 9.82 | TWND - Tailwind Acquisition Corp --> QOMPLX, Inc.

Thursday's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

5.47% ~ $ 14.47 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

3.23% ~ $ 10.56 | ARYD - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)

2.88% ~ $ 9.99 | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.63% ~ $ 10.74 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

2.59% ~ $ 12.67 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

2.21% ~ $ 20.81 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Pre-Deal)

1.97% ~ $ 9.85 | MDH - MDH Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

1.95% ~ $ 10.96 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

1.83% ~ $ 10.03 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Pre-Deal)

1.45% ~ $ 9.78 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.13% ~ $ 9.84 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.84 | MACQ - MCAP Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

1.01% ~ $ 9.97 | LSAQ - LIFE SCI ACQ II (Announced)

1.00% ~ $ 9.92 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.79% ~ $ 11.52 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

.75% ~ $ 9.96 | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.73% ~ $ 9.72 | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.73 | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.77 | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 11.38 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

Biggest Losers

-7.05% ~ $ 11.60 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-6.85% ~ $ 10.20 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

-4.79% ~ $ 9.73 | OTEC - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-4.00% ~ $ 9.85 | VCVC - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.97% ~ $ 10.45 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.97% ~ $ 10.47 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.60% ~ $ 9.74 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

-2.26% ~ $ 22.90 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

-2.06% ~ $ 9.77 | ROCC - Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Announced)

-1.89% ~ $ 17.16 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.75% ~ $ 10.08 | GSAH - GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (Announced)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.77 | NGC - Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.31% ~ $ 9.78 | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.74 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)

-1.03% ~ $ 9.65 | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.82 | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)

-.99% ~ $ 10.04 | GNPK - Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 10.09 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.93% ~ $ 11.69 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-.92% ~ $ 9.70 | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

