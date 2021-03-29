Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Add a SPAC Warning. What May Mean for SPAC Investors

By our count there are over over 420 SPACs looking for deals and another 240 getting ready to IPO. This is a tremendous amount of capital that is coming to or already in the market looking for great companies to buy.

During the end of 2020 and through the early parts of March of this year, the SPAC market reached peak exuberance with pre-deal SPACs trading at massive premiums to their initial $10 offering price. This was fueled in part by the WallStreetBets / Robinhood retail-- crowd who were seduced into thinking that every SPAC would get both a big IPO pop and a big pop again at deal announcement -- marking at least two points in the SPAC life cycle that could provide very positive gains with little risk (or so they believed).

The exuberance was also fueled in part from a belief that the next Tesla was amongst the EV focused (electric vehicle) SPACs. This started with Nikola (NKLA) back in 2020 and carried through Hyllion, Fisker, and maybe most famously with Lucid and the Churchill IV (CCIV) SPAC.

The Lucid / Churchill IV (CCIV) stock price rollercoaster demonstrates the SPAC exuberance during early 2021

ARK Adds Warning on SPACs

The addition of the SPAC warning (disclosed late last week) comes at an interesting time. ARK participated in the PIPE of the CM Life Sciences II (CMIIU) / SomaLogic deal that was announced today. In addition, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) also has holdings in Jaws Spitfire (SPFR), a Barry Sternlicht SPAC (with Serena Williams on the board) that last week announced its deal with Velo3D (albeit to a tepid market reaction).

ARK adding this warning could mean that they are simply getting increasing pressure on their investment strategy -- too highly concentrated on speculative companies -- or they are getting ready to make a bigger push into SPACs while the market makes that potentially more appealing. It is certainly much easier to get IPO allotment and into PIPEs today than it was just a month ago.

Your Take Away

While this is an interesting development, this change by ARK shouldn't be taken as an immediate signal to go "all in" on speculative SPACs. Investors should still be hunting for SPACs with solid teams and sponsors that are trading at attractive prices. And, like ARK, invest when they have high conviction. But, it does certainly raise the possibility that there could be some extra excitement when deals are announced if ARK is involved which would be an opportunity to capture a little better return on the deal pop.

More from Boardroom Alpha