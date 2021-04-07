SPAC Deal: CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) taking LumiraDx public in $5 billion deal

CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) is taking LumiraDx public in deal valued at $5 billion. LumiraDx counts The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation as early investors.

CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) is taking LumiraDx public at a $5 billion Enterprise Value. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx is headquartered in the UK and develops, manufactures and commercializes a point of care diagnostic platform that rivals lab results.

A few highlights:

This is the first SPAC deal for the CAHC team and only David Lang is active in another SPAC at this time

All existing LumiraDx shareholders will roll their equity into the combined company

into the combined company CEO Ron Zwaniger will continue to lead the company and the LumiarDx's board will remain unchanged

The deal is expected to close late Q2/early Q3

The combined company will trade on the NASDAQ as LMDX

Demand for low-cost, fast COVID-19 tests is a driver of current innovation and demand

LumiraDx has raised $700 million since its founding

See the deal deck here

CA Healthcare (CAHC) closed trading yesterday just below NAV at $9.99, but has surged +20% in pre-market trading following the announcement.

