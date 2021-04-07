SPACESGNews
SPAC Deal: CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) taking LumiraDx public in $5 billion deal

CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) is taking LumiraDx public in deal valued at $5 billion. LumiraDx counts The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation as early investors.
Publish date:

CA Healthcare Acquisition (CAHC) is taking LumiraDx public at a $5 billion Enterprise Value. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx is headquartered in the UK and develops, manufactures and commercializes a point of care diagnostic platform that rivals lab results.

A few highlights:

  • This is the first SPAC deal for the CAHC team and only David Lang is active in another SPAC at this time
  • All existing LumiraDx shareholders will roll their equity into the combined company
  • CEO Ron Zwaniger will continue to lead the company and the LumiarDx's board will remain unchanged
  • The deal is expected to close late Q2/early Q3
  • The combined company will trade on the NASDAQ as LMDX
  • Demand for low-cost, fast COVID-19 tests is a driver of current innovation and demand
  • LumiraDx has raised $700 million since its founding

See the deal deck here

CA Healthcare (CAHC) closed trading yesterday just below NAV at $9.99, but has surged +20% in pre-market trading following the announcement.

SPAC

