BOWX / WeWork Recovers and GSAH Gets $50M Back in Trust
----------------------------------------------------
Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
----------------------------------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
No big moves today in SPAC land, though BOWX did jump back up almost 11% after dropping by nearly the same amount yesterday as it went to vote. Three SPACs went to shareholder vote today -- KURI, BCYP, SGAM -- and all closed well $10. Though no big drops as we've recently been seeing (e.g. BOWX).
$ 9.60 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. --> Babylon
$ 9.93 | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics
$ 9.63 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp --> Redbox
KURI shareholders approved the deal and is expected to start trading on October 22 as BBLN on the NYSE -- no mention of redemptions. All are expected to pass and the only questions are (a) when will they officially close/start trading and (b) what are the redemptions.
Speaking of redemptions, this morning GS Acquisition Holdings II (GSAH) announced that they were able to get about 5M shares to rescind their redemptions. That adds back about $50M to their trust putting it back to $604M. The deal officially closed today and the combined company will begin trading as MIR on Friday, October 21.
The SPAC IPOs over the last few days -- which by the way nobody is excited about other than the banks and sponsors -- are mostly trading slightly above $10. Remember this isn't a change in narrative, but rather a reflection of them having overfunded trusts that push them up.
$ 10.11 | AXH - Industrial Human Capital, Inc.
$ 10.07 | ACAQ - Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.
$ 9.94 | WWAC - Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.
$ 10.05 | ESAC - ESGEN Acquisition Corp
$ 10.05 | NCAC - Newcourt Acquisition Corp
$ 10.08 | ENTF - Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp
$ 10.05 | BMAC - Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.
$ 10.06 | SMAP - Sportsmap Tech Acquisition Corp.
$ 10.12 | FEXD - Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.
Overall, the narrative remains the same. Too many SPACs looking for deals (~480), too many waiting to close (~120), and too may waiting to price (~310). There are simply too many SPACs for the market to digest and the IPOs must slow down relative to the deals making their way through to deSPAC. Until that happens, which there is no indication of, the current narrative will remain in place.
----------------------------------------------------
SPACs on the Know Who Drives Return Podcast
----------------------------------------------------
Boardroom Alpha's David Drapkin goes deep on the target companies, the sponsors, and the deals with the SPAC and target company leadership. Listen today!
- TVAC / Inspirato
- TPGS/ Vacasa
- RTPY / Aurora
- True Wind -- Leading SPAC Sponsor
- IONQ / DMYI
- PROC / LATN
- dMY - Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- STRC / ROT
SPAC Stock Gainers / Losers
Biggest Gainers
3.58% ~ $ 10.98 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
2.86% ~ $ 10.08 | CPAA - Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.48% ~ $ 9.63 | SGAM - Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.27% ~ $ 9.79 | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
1.10% ~ $ 10.10 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Announced)
1.06% ~ $ 10.50 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)
.90% ~ $ 10.11 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)
.80% ~ $ 10.11 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)
.62% ~ $ 9.77 | BSAQ - Black Spade Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)
.62% ~ $ 9.78 | TIOA - Tio Tech A (Pre-Deal)
.61% ~ $ 9.87 | JATT - JATT Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.60% ~ $ 10.03 | AMAO - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.81 | TEKK - Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.70 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)
.52% ~ $ 9.75 | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.83 | NMMC - North Mountain Merger Corp (Pre-Deal)
.51% ~ $ 9.93 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
.50% ~ $ 10.00 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)
.49% ~ $ 10.20 | LEAP - Ribbit LEAP Ltd (Pre-Deal)
.41% ~ $ 9.73 | TRTL - TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)
Biggest Losers
-3.32% ~ $ 9.60 | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
-2.31% ~ $ 10.17 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)
-2.23% ~ $ 9.69 | RVAC - Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-2.17% ~ $ 11.70 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)
-1.70% ~ $ 9.83 | PAFO - Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-1.09% ~ $ 12.70 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
-.79% ~ $ 9.72 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)
-.71% ~ $ 9.83 | DNAB - Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
-.60% ~ $ 10.23 | ACKIT - ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (Pre-Deal)
-.58% ~ $ 9.91 | CAS - Cascade Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.70 | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.71 | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.73 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)
-.51% ~ $ 9.74 | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)
-.50% ~ $ 9.96 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
-.50% ~ $ 10.01 | VCKA - Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
-.46% ~ $ 12.88 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
-.46% ~ $ 9.74 | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)
-.45% ~ $ 9.86 | DCRD - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (Pre-Deal)
-.45% ~ $ 9.91 | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Announced)
More from Boardroom Alpha
For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Inspirato's Brent Handler and Web Neighbor on the Future of Subscription Travel
- Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson
- Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)
- GS Acquisition (GSAH) / Mirion and BowX (BOWX) / WeWork Set for Merger Votes
- A Positive SPAC Week as HZAC Shareholders Approve Deal. BOWX / WeWork is Next
- Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
- Spring Valley (SV) and AeroFarms end SPAC Merger
- Billy Beane's RedBall Nabs SeatGeek in SPAC Merger
- SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO
- 40 SPAC Warrants < $1
- SPAC Gamma Trade On. FUSE/MoneyLion Surges 10.5%.
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)