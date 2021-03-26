SPAC Weekly Wrap: The Grind Back to Reality Continues

Quick Take

Amid calls for the SPAC market to take a breather, pace was markedly lower this week. Numbers were down across the board on M&A announced, IPOs priced and new S-1s filed. Numbers this week (see below for details)

- 6 mergers announced for $14B EV

- 15 IPOs for ~$5B

- 27 S-1s filed for $6.5B

Now, that being said, this week's lighter numbers are in spite of the fact that there are still about 430 SPACs seeking a target, 115 waiting to close a deal, and 240 waiting to (potentially) price an IPO.

As the SPAC market hit overdrive in mid-late 2020 a dynamic we began to witness was playing out: faster deals and higher premiums.

Faster Deals, Higher Premiums

In analysis of SPACs that IPO'ed in 2019 vs. 2020 we've observed a dramatic difference between both time to striking a definitive agreement and SPAC premium at the time of deal announcement.

As you can see in the below (2020 vintage SPACs are triangles and 2019 vintage SPACs are circles) the average time to deal (x-axis) has dropped significantly from 10+ months to a materially faster 5-7 months for 2020 SPACs, and SPAC premium at announcement (y-axis) is also much higher.

Triangles represent 2020 vintages, circles 2019 vintages

Our expectation is that the market will likely shift more towards what we saw with the 2019 vintages, longer deal times and lower premiums, as the market comes back to reality. Quality SPACs will take longer to find potential target companies and perform the necessary due diligence. And, the market has learned from some high profile premiums that might have just been a little too hot (e.g. CCIV, NKLA)

Merger Announcements

Highlighted by Thoma Bravo's weekend announcement of its $10B merger w/ ironSource, the balance of this week's mergers were on the smaller end. 4 of the 7 have enterprise values beow $1B.

In addition, the much discussed WeWork saga comes closer to a conclusion with its $9B deal with BowX. Though we suspect that many believe there will be at least one, if not more, twists to the WeWork thriller yet to come.

TBA, SPFR, SV, GNPK, MLAC, CHAQ, BOWX

Priced SPAC IPOs

GGPIU, LCAHU, MSDA, DGNU, DCRCU, NGCAU, VGII.U, LEGAU, ACTDU, DISAU, STRE.U, CRZNU, TBSAU, OPA.U, NBSTU

New SPAC S-1s

ICYMI Some Thoughts from The Week