Skip to main content

Is Now the Time to Look at LiDAR? We Talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (LIDR)

Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) joins David Drapkin and Joanna Makris on the latest Know Who Drives Return podcast

Join Joanna and David Drapkin as they talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of LiDAR technology startup AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR). They discuss the evolution of Autonomous Driving and Advanced Safety (ADAS), why a lidar shakeout is coming, and what the carmakers really want. 

** Read the full report here **

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

aeye-lidr-video-thumb
SPAC

Is Now the Time to Look at LiDAR? We Talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (LIDR)

35 seconds ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Mergers are Facing Uphill Battles

21 hours ago
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Market Struggling to Find Footing

Feb 8, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Rogan to Rumble? CEO's Offer Sends CVFI Higher

Feb 7, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

VMAC Swings, Wag! Gets a SPAC Deal, and DeSPAC TLMD is Going Private at $3

Feb 3, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Big Tech is Giving SPACs a Respite

Feb 2, 2022
ba_spac_monthly_202201_featured
SPAC

January 2022 SPAC Market Review from Boardroom Alpha

Feb 2, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC Sentiment Already Turning?

Feb 1, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

2 SPAC Mergers from OTRA and RICO Kick off the Week

Jan 31, 2022