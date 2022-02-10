Is Now the Time to Look at LiDAR? We Talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (LIDR)

Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) joins David Drapkin and Joanna Makris on the latest Know Who Drives Return podcast

Join Joanna and David Drapkin as they talk to Blair LaCorte, CEO of LiDAR technology startup AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR). They discuss the evolution of Autonomous Driving and Advanced Safety (ADAS), why a lidar shakeout is coming, and what the carmakers really want.

** Read the full report here **

