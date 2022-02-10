Inflation at Fresh 40-year High, Binance Saves the Day, Black Rifle Coffee’s Red-Hot Debut

With the surge in inflation, macro factors knocked the whole market back and will provide fuel for the SPAC redemption fire. Binance surprised everyone with an investment in Forbes. And all the day's SPAC news.

----------------------------------------------------

Inflation numbers came in hot (again)

Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers show inflation increased 7.5% YoY in January, above consensus of 7.3%-- representing the fastest rise since 1982 and an acceleration from 7.0% YoY in December. Rising interest rates don’t help already cooling sentiment around smaller, non-profitable deSPACs, which have already been hurt in a risk-off environment.

Read more: Inflation Came in Hot (Again), Adding Fuel to the SPAC Redemption Fire

Binance saves the Forbes SPAC deal

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange confirmed it’s taking a $200M stake in Forbes. The funds are expected to help the media company execute on its Q1 plan to merge with Hong-Kong-based SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA.N).

Magnum Opus is led by Jonathan Lin, a former executive at Steven Cohen’s Point72. Binance, which is expected to advise Forbes’ digital assets strategy, will ultimately become one of the top two owners of the magazine and digital publisher. Forbes says its editorial operation will continue to be “very independent,” although it’s tough to see how.

SilverBox Engaged Merger I (SBEA) / Black Rifle Coffee Closes

SilverBox Engaged Merger I (SBEA) and Black Rifle Coffee closed their merger and traded today as BRCC. Shares closed at $15.64 (+30%). The veteran-owned company, hailed as the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) of the American right wing, has been no stranger to controversy – with a company website featuring a wide array of non-coffee products often featuring pro-America and anti-hipster themes. Timing is excellent given the increased interest in Trump trades (e.g DWAC).

Black Rifle Surged on it's first day trading as BRCC

** Don't miss our podcast with SBEA / Black Rifle! **

Elsewhere in SPACs

Novus Capital Corporation II (NXU) and Energy Vault transaction was approved by shareholders and will trade as NRGV on 2/14. No word on redemptions yet

and transaction was approved by shareholders and will trade as on 2/14. No word on redemptions yet Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (SNII) set its merger vote on Rigetti for 2/28

set its merger vote on for 2/28 In the latest of a parade of LiDAR SPACs, Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (GCAC) shareholders voted to approve its merger with LiDAR technology specialist Cepton Technologies Inc. -- but only after downsizing the deal by $156M. The haircut isn’t surprising given how crowded the LIDAR pack is right now. For more background on how LiDAR is shaping autonomous driving and automotive safety, check out today’s podcast with AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Blair LaCorte.

(GCAC) shareholders voted to approve its merger with LiDAR technology specialist but only after downsizing the deal by $156M. The haircut isn’t surprising given how crowded the LIDAR pack is right now. For more background on how LiDAR is shaping autonomous driving and automotive safety, check out today’s podcast with (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Blair LaCorte. In the latest “cannatech” (cannabis technology) news, Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TCAC) filed an S-4 ahead of its planned merger with cannabis marketing software provider springbig. Time will tell if this one follows in the footsteps of B2C cannabis software supplier WM Technology (Weedmaps) (NASDAQ:MAPS). MAPS stock is down to around $6 after hitting highs of almost $27 last year.

(NASDAQ:TCAC) filed an S-4 ahead of its planned merger with cannabis marketing software provider Time will tell if this one follows in the footsteps of B2C cannabis software supplier (NASDAQ:MAPS). MAPS stock is down to around $6 after hitting highs of almost $27 last year. Ex-redemption struck again with ASAX and HCCC both dropping over 16% and 10% respectively.

Latest Podcast: AEye's CEO on LiDAR and the Coming Shakeout

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)