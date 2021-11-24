Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Patrick Orlando of DWAC Strikes again With Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENE) Deal

    We wrap today's SPAC activity, and the man behind "Trump SPAC" DWAC announced another business combination for his other SPAC, Benessere Capital Acquisition.
    Author:

    ----------------------------------------------------
    Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha
    ----------------------------------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return
    ** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing

    Happy Thanksgiving and thanks for reading!

    New pod alert! Planet Labs with Will Marshal, Ashley Johnson, and Niccolo de Masi.

    Patrick Orlando was seldom spoken about (at least in the mainstream) prior to October, since then, his SPACs have been the talk of the SPAC world:

    1. Announced a SPAC deal that with a yet to be created Trump Media company
    2. Liquidated a second SPAC that was based in Wuhan
    3. Announced a definitive agreement with eCombustible 

    While Orlando's Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) did rise over 10% on its news that it was taking eCombustible public, its closing price of $11.23 is still below its peak of > $12 in the wild days after the DWAC / Trump tie up was announced. Orlando's SPACs got a nice sympathy bump for being associated with Trump. 

    Now, today's deal is not similar to the Trump deal in terms of sector (hydrogen fuel vs. social media), but is similar in that there is little info on the deal available and a lack of investor materials outlining neither the company nor transaction. Have yet to see that from DWAC as well, so time will tell here on the specifics of the deal. 

    bene_stock

    All that can be said is I'm sure Orlando will have a lot to talk about at the Thanksgiving dinner table. 

    Elsewhere in SPACs

    Foresight Acquisition Corp. (FORE) adjourned today's planned shareholder meeting on its merger with P3 Health Partners for a second time, this time out until December 3. FORE closed at $9.96. 

    3 IPOs began trading today (VHNA, MNTN, BRD), bringing the total amount of SPAC capital raised in November to a whopping $10.6B in issuance across over 50 IPOs. 

    Just 2 new definitive agreements announced this week eCombustible and MANSCAPED. That leaves over 540 SPACs seeking a target with the majority of them trading at a discount.

    pretrans1124

    Today's Price Action

    Biggest Gainers

    10.42% ~ $ 11.23 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    9.30% ~ $ 43.15 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    4.69% ~ $ 14.05 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)
    4.65% ~ $ 11.70 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    3.71% ~ $ 9.79 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
    2.46% ~ $ 9.99 | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)
    2.41% ~ $ 9.78 | IACB - ION Acquisition Corp 2 (Announced)
    2.26% ~ $ 10.39 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)
    1.70% ~ $ 8.95 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)
    1.46% ~ $ 13.18 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)
    1.34% ~ $ 9.83 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    1.02% ~ $ 9.91 | ACTD - ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
    1.00% ~ $ 10.00 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)
    .98% ~ $ 10.29 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)
    .94% ~ $ 10.23 | ESSC - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Announced)
    .92% ~ $ 9.85 | REVH - Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    .82% ~ $ 9.78 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)
    .82% ~ $ 9.80 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)
    .78% ~ $ 10.35 | IVAN - Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    .72% ~ $ 9.85 | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

    Biggest Losers

    -2.26% ~ $ 13.43 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)
    -1.93% ~ $ 11.19 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)
    -1.69% ~ $ 9.93 | ARTE - Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (Pre-Deal)
    -1.68% ~ $ 12.85 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -1.42% ~ $ 9.70 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -1.38% ~ $ 10.01 | IIAC - Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -1.18% ~ $ 10.09 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (Announced)
    -1.11% ~ $ 11.60 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)
    -.99% ~ $ 10.95 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)
    -.97% ~ $ 10.25 | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)
    -.93% ~ $ 9.76 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)
    -.92% ~ $ 9.73 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)
    -.90% ~ $ 9.90 | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Announced)
    -.85% ~ $ 10.47 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Announced)
    -.81% ~ $ 9.74 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.73 | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)
    -.71% ~ $ 9.80 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest SPAC Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Patrick Orlando of DWAC Strikes again With Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENE) Deal

    1 minute ago
    plnt
    SPAC

    Podcast: Is Planet Labs (PL) Ready for Primetime as it Goes Public via DMYQ?

    5 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DWAC Continues Dive, MANSCAPED Strikes $1B Deal with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)

    23 hours ago
    trump2
    SPAC

    DWAC Drops 12.4% and Patrick Orlando's ZGYH Leaves Warrant Holders Holding the Bag

    Nov 22, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    News

    CUBI: New Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu on Digital Assets, Crypto Banking, and Leadership

    Nov 22, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPAC Weekly Roundup: De-SPACs IONQ & LCID Dominate Narrative in Lighter Week of Activity

    Nov 19, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    IONQ Pulls Back; EV SPACs Follow LCID Down; Chamath Trims SOFI

    Nov 18, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    IONQ Continues to Run, ASPC Strikes LatAm Software Deal with Semantix

    Nov 17, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Lucid (LCID) Eclipses Ford, SoundHound Going Public via Archimedes Tech SPAC (ATSPT)

    Nov 16, 2021