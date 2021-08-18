SPAC Aldel Financial Taking Hagerty Public in $3B Deal

The Aldel Financial (ADF) / Hagerty deal will include a $704M PIPE and aims to provide up to $820M in gross proceeds to the combined company.

Hagerty is a global automotive specialty insurance provider

Aldel Financial (ADF) closed Tuesday at $9.75

The PIPE of $704M is 7x the IPO amount -- it is the main source of cash for the deal

The PIPE includes State Farm and Markel Corporation

PIPE investors get 12.7M warrants

Expect significant redemptions at the merger vote unless the SPAC market, or this deal, somehow radically change

While the transaction summary says it expects around $820M in gross proceeds, given the expected high redemptions it will likely be closer to $704M

Redemptions will, in part, be driven by current investors looking for yield

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)