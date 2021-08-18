August 18, 2021
SPAC Aldel Financial Taking Hagerty Public in $3B Deal

The Aldel Financial (ADF) / Hagerty deal will include a $704M PIPE and aims to provide up to $820M in gross proceeds to the combined company.
  • Hagerty is a global automotive specialty insurance provider
  • Aldel Financial (ADF) closed Tuesday at $9.75
  • The PIPE of $704M is 7x the IPO amount -- it is the main source of cash for the deal
  • The PIPE includes State Farm and Markel Corporation
  • PIPE investors get 12.7M warrants
  • Expect significant redemptions at the merger vote unless the SPAC market, or this deal, somehow radically change
  • While the transaction summary says it expects around $820M in gross proceeds, given the expected high redemptions it will likely be closer to $704M 
  • Redemptions will, in part, be driven by current investors looking for yield
  • See the investor deck here
  • See the full press release here
ADF_stock_price

sdaf

ADF_Trans_summary

See a full SPAC list here.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

hagerty_logo_sized
