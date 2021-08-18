SPAC Aldel Financial Taking Hagerty Public in $3B Deal
The Aldel Financial (ADF) / Hagerty deal will include a $704M PIPE and aims to provide up to $820M in gross proceeds to the combined company.
**** Free SPAC Investor Tools ****
*
* -> Sign-up for the Daily SPAC Newsletter
*
* -> See the Full SPAC Listing
*
***********************************
- Hagerty is a global automotive specialty insurance provider
- Aldel Financial (ADF) closed Tuesday at $9.75
- The PIPE of $704M is 7x the IPO amount -- it is the main source of cash for the deal
- The PIPE includes State Farm and Markel Corporation
- PIPE investors get 12.7M warrants
- Expect significant redemptions at the merger vote unless the SPAC market, or this deal, somehow radically change
- While the transaction summary says it expects around $820M in gross proceeds, given the expected high redemptions it will likely be closer to $704M
- Redemptions will, in part, be driven by current investors looking for yield
- See the investor deck here
- See the full press release here
sdaf
More from Boardroom Alpha
More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- Tim Hortons China Going Public, AEye and ReNew See High Redemptions
- Guidance Slashing is Killing De-SPACs
- ESG SPAC Deal with ADS-TEC Energy Picked by EUSG
- DKNG Steals Spotlight, ASAX to Take HotelPlanner Public
- SPACs Eating Their Own: DKNG to Acquire GNOG
- SPAC IPOs are Getting Done at a High Price
- 2 SPAC Votes Today. Expect more Redemptions?
- FTAC Athena and Betsy Cohen Taking Pico Public + SPACs Stuck Below NAV
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)