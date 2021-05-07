ACON S2 (STWO) Taking ESS Public in $1.1B SPAC Deal
** Get the Daily SPAC Newsletter **
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO) announced this morning that it is taking ESS Tech ("ESS") public in a $1.1B SPAC deal. This is the only SPAC for sponsor ACON Investments and the team led by CEO Adam Kriger. The market's early response in pre-market is positive with a +2.54% jump.
See the full investor presentation here.
Kriger is an Executive Partner at ACON Investments which he joined in August 2017. He also has successful public company board experience. He's been on the board of Funco, Inc. (FNKO) since April 2017 which has seen 33% annualized stock growth over that time earning a A- performance rating from Boardroom Alpha.
ESS manufactures long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications.
Typically Aggressive SPAC Revenue Projections?
Like many SPAC deals it has an aggressive revenue projections starting at $2M in 2021 and ramping to $3.5B in 2027. While that is only 6% of total addressable market according to their numbers, that will seem an aggressive ramp to many evaluating the deal.
Take Away
SPAC investors be glad to see two deals this morning, but it remains to be seen whether these will do more than show some early strength on initial excitement.
More from Boardroom Alpha
For on-going tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.
- Live Oak Acquisition II (LOKB) Taking Navitas Public in $1B SPAC Deal
- ACON S2 (STWO) Taking ESS Public in $1.1B SPAC Deal
- SPACs Get Beat Up Again
- Will Honest's IPO Take More Shine off SPACs?
- Tech Sell Off will Hit SPAC Stocks Hard
- Tuesday SPAC Ideas
- SPAC Activity Returns, Met with Lukewarm Response
- SPAC IPOs Return, and Flop
- A (small) Pickup in SPAC Activity & De-SPAC Returns
- GLEO and MRAC SPAC Deals Fall Flat
- Two SPAC Deals & 2021 Vintage SPACs are Cheap
- SPAC Mergers: GLEO and MRAC Strike Deals
- Remember SPACs? Market Focuses on Earnings
- Cathie Wood's ARK Sells former Chamath SPAC Virgin Galactic
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)