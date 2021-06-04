Ackman and PSTH Propose a One-of-a-Kind SPAC Deal
Pershing Square Discussing One of a Kind SPAC Deal
Or should we say, *SPARC* deal, considering the very unique structure that is being contemplated by Bill Ackman and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH). The headline - PSTH is considering buying 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi (the French media conglomerate) which values the music company at ~$42B EV.
Here is where it gets interesting - according to the press release - this is not a simple combination, but rather the shares of UMG will be distributed to PSTH shareholders... thus not behaving as a "normal" SPAC would, and when all is said and done there will be 3 publicly traded entities, which (I attempt), to break down here:
- 10% of Universal Music Group (via Vivendi). Will be structured as a distribution to existing PSTH shareholders, which currently represents pro-rata ~$14.75 per share. BUT, the distribution to PSTH shareholders will take place following UMG's own listing on Euronext. PSTH will use its $4B in trust to fund this portion.
- PSTH Remainco. PSTH will be funded ~$1.5B from its Forward Purchase Agreements (Pershing Square), and will continue to exist and search for another target and be listed. However, it won't be considered a SPAC by the NYSE.
- Pershing SPARC. The Special Acquisition Rights Company, will issue rights to PSTH shareholders to buy stock in the SPARC for $20, but only after it enters into a combination agreement. The SPARC will have up to $10.5B to strike another business combination, and have no typical SPAC deadline period.
Importantly, this entire transaction does not require a shareholder vote from PSTH shareholders. Don't like what's going on here? Fear not, while you lose your redemption rights, PSTH has kindly offered to tender your shares trust (~$20).
If you prefer visual/audio, here is the CNBC team doing their initial deal breakdown this morning:
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)