SPAC Bargain Hunting: 5 Big Discount SPACs with Repeat Sponsors

The SPAC market is without a doubt going through a correction, but savvy SPAC investors may be looking to fill up their baskets with bargains over the next few days. Here are 5 deeply discounted SPACs with repeat sponsors.

With the SPAC market in fast pullback mode due to oversupply (and other factors), it creates the opportunity for investors to leverage the "yield + optionality" play. It will be important to not just grab any SPAC at a discount, but to do your homework and evaluate the SPAC structure, team, and sponsor.

Here are 5 SPACs that have units currently trading (as of March 24th close) at a discount AND have sponsors with meaningful track records that can be used to inform your buy and sell decisions.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)



Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald



Units

Last Close: $ 9.83

Discount/Premium: -1.7%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 8

Pre-IPO: 1

Pre-Deal: 4

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 2



Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months

Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)



Sponsor: Haymaker



Units

Last Close: $ 9.86

Discount/Premium: -1.4%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 0

de-SPACs: 2



Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 17.9 months

Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 0.3%

GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (GIIX)



Sponsor: Gores



Units

Last Close: $ 9.88

Discount/Premium: -1.2%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 10

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 4

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 4



Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months

Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%

Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)



Sponsor: Gores



Units

Last Close: $ 9.90

Discount/Premium: -1.0%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 10

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 4

Announced: 2

de-SPACs: 4



Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months

Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%

Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC)



Sponsor: Jonathan J. Ledecky, Kevin Griffin



Units

Last Close: $ 9.91

Discount/Premium: -0.9%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 3

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 0

de-SPACs: 2



Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 14.2 months

Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 7.1%