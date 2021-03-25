SPACESGNews
Search

SPAC Bargain Hunting: 5 Big Discount SPACs with Repeat Sponsors

The SPAC market is without a doubt going through a correction, but savvy SPAC investors may be looking to fill up their baskets with bargains over the next few days. Here are 5 deeply discounted SPACs with repeat sponsors.
Author:
Publish date:

With the SPAC market in fast pullback mode due to oversupply (and other factors), it creates the opportunity for investors to leverage the "yield + optionality" play. It will be important to not just grab any SPAC at a discount, but to do your homework and evaluate the SPAC structure, team, and sponsor.

Here are 5 SPACs that have units currently trading (as of March 24th close) at a discount AND have sponsors with meaningful track records that can be used to inform your buy and sell decisions.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)


Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald

Units
Last Close: $ 9.83
Discount/Premium: -1.7%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)


Sponsor: Haymaker

Units
Last Close: $ 9.86
Discount/Premium: -1.4%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 17.9 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 0.3%

GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (GIIX)


Sponsor: Gores

Units
Last Close: $ 9.88
Discount/Premium: -1.2%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%

Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)


Sponsor: Gores

Units
Last Close: $ 9.90
Discount/Premium: -1.0%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%

Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC)


Sponsor: Jonathan J. Ledecky, Kevin Griffin

Units
Last Close: $ 9.91
Discount/Premium: -0.9%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 14.2 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 7.1%

SPAC

Cramer says stop the SPAC Deluge: We Agree

SPAC

SPAC Bargain Hunting: 5 Big Discount SPACs with Repeat Sponsors

SPAC

SPAC Deal: Genesis Park (GNPK) taking Space Infrastructure Company Redwire Public

SPAC

SPAC Wrap: Down Again, but That's Good News

SPAC

Which SPAC-thletes Do You Want on the Team?

SPAC

3 New SPACs Start Trading Today

SPAC

SPAC Market Discount Deepens; More to Come?

SPAC

SPAC Merger Tuesday: Two Deals (SPFR, CHAQ), Lackluster Reaction

SPAC

8 SPACs that Start Trading Today