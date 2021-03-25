SPAC Bargain Hunting: 5 Big Discount SPACs with Repeat Sponsors
With the SPAC market in fast pullback mode due to oversupply (and other factors), it creates the opportunity for investors to leverage the "yield + optionality" play. It will be important to not just grab any SPAC at a discount, but to do your homework and evaluate the SPAC structure, team, and sponsor.
Here are 5 SPACs that have units currently trading (as of March 24th close) at a discount AND have sponsors with meaningful track records that can be used to inform your buy and sell decisions.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)
Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald
Units
Last Close: $ 9.83
Discount/Premium: -1.7%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)
Sponsor: Haymaker
Units
Last Close: $ 9.86
Discount/Premium: -1.4%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 17.9 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 0.3%
GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (GIIX)
Sponsor: Gores
Units
Last Close: $ 9.88
Discount/Premium: -1.2%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%
Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)
Sponsor: Gores
Units
Last Close: $ 9.90
Discount/Premium: -1.0%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%
Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC)
Sponsor: Jonathan J. Ledecky, Kevin Griffin
Units
Last Close: $ 9.91
Discount/Premium: -0.9%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 14.2 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 7.1%