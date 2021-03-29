SPACESGNews
5 Discounted Pre-Deal SPACs with repeat sponsors: HYAC, CFVI, CFFE, GSEV, CCVII

These 5 pre-deal SPACs have repeat sponsors, are trading at a discount, and could be right for your portfolio: HYAC, CFVI, CFFE, GSEV, CCVII
Investors will immediately recognize the sponsors and track records of these 5 pre-deal SPACs that are trading at a discount as of close last Friday: 

  1. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)
  2. CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)
  3. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE)
  4. Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)
  5. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Cantor, Gores, and M. Klein and Company are three of the most prolific SPAC sponsors and Haymaker isn't far behind. Each sponsor has at least 2 SPACs that have made it all the way through to De-SPAC so you'll have a sense of the deals they've done.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)


Sponsor: Haymaker

Units
Last Close: $ 9.90
Discount/Premium: -1.0%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 17.9 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 0.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)


Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald

Units
Last Close: $ 9.92
Discount/Premium: -0.8%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE)


Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald

Units
Last Close: $ 9.95
Discount/Premium: -0.5%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%

Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)


Sponsor: Gores

Units
Last Close: $ 9.97
Discount/Premium: -0.3%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)


Sponsor: M. Klein and Company

Units
Last Close: $ 9.98
Discount/Premium: -0.2%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 3
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 8.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 1.4%

Take Away

The whole SPAC market has swung back to a more rational pricing level which is presenting investors a lot of opportunity. The key is to (a) get the right price point and (b) do the research on the team and sponsor. Buying SPACs below NAV can be a generally safe yield play, but you've only got so much capital to allocate so be choosy and pick those you have the most conviction about.

