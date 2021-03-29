5 Discounted Pre-Deal SPACs with repeat sponsors: HYAC, CFVI, CFFE, GSEV, CCVII
Investors will immediately recognize the sponsors and track records of these 5 pre-deal SPACs that are trading at a discount as of close last Friday:
- Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)
- CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE)
- Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Cantor, Gores, and M. Klein and Company are three of the most prolific SPAC sponsors and Haymaker isn't far behind. Each sponsor has at least 2 SPACs that have made it all the way through to De-SPAC so you'll have a sense of the deals they've done.
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC)
Sponsor: Haymaker
Units
Last Close: $ 9.90
Discount/Premium: -1.0%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 3
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 0
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 17.9 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 0.3%
CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)
Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald
Units
Last Close: $ 9.92
Discount/Premium: -0.8%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%
CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE)
Sponsor: Cantor Fitzgerald
Units
Last Close: $ 9.95
Discount/Premium: -0.5%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 15.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: -6.6%
Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)
Sponsor: Gores
Units
Last Close: $ 9.97
Discount/Premium: -0.3%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 10
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 4
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 4
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 16.5 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 3.0%
Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Sponsor: M. Klein and Company
Units
Last Close: $ 9.98
Discount/Premium: -0.2%
Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 8
Pre-IPO: 1
Pre-Deal: 3
Announced: 2
de-SPACs: 2
Avg. Time to De-SPAC: 8.0 months
Avg. Deal Announcement Pop: 1.4%
Take Away
The whole SPAC market has swung back to a more rational pricing level which is presenting investors a lot of opportunity. The key is to (a) get the right price point and (b) do the research on the team and sponsor. Buying SPACs below NAV can be a generally safe yield play, but you've only got so much capital to allocate so be choosy and pick those you have the most conviction about.