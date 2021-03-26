3 SPACs Investors Should be Looking At

SPACESGNews
Quick Take

Savvy investors can take advantage of a free money opportunity, with a lot of potential upside, to scoop up SPACs with announced deals that are trading sub $10. Reminder, shareholders have the opportunity to redeem their shares, for $10 plus interest, come merger vote time. Therefore, targeting SPACs with deals already announced (as opposed to SPACs searching) offers a potential quicker timeline for either 1) positive deal news that causes a spike in share price or 2) redemption. No blood. 

But, buyer beware... Investors must make sure to 1) hold the shares as of the record-date prior to the merger vote and 2) elect to redeem should you want to receive $10+ interest back.

Here are the 3 SPACs with announced deals, from repeat sponsors, that investors should be considering:

Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)

Target: Doma

Sponsor: Capitol Investment Corp

Units
Last Close: $ 10.25
Discount/Premium: 2.5%

Common
Last Close: $ 9.84
Discount/Premium: -1.6%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 7
Pre-IPO: 2
Pre-Deal: 0
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 4

Avg. Return Since IPO: 74.7%

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII)

Target: Electric Last Mile

Sponsor: Marshall Kiev, David Boris

Units
Last Close: $ 10.49
Discount/Premium: 4.9%

Common
Last Close: $ 9.94
Discount/Premium: -0.6%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 4
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 1
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Return Since IPO: 29.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII)

Target: ATI Physical Therapy

Sponsor: Fortress

Units
Last Close: $ 10.16
Discount/Premium: 1.6%

Common
Last Close: $ 9.95
Discount/Premium: -0.5%

Sponsor Track Record
Total SPACs: 6
Pre-IPO: 0
Pre-Deal: 3
Announced: 1
de-SPACs: 2

Avg. Return Since IPO: 49.0%

