3 SPACs Investors Should be Looking At

These 3 SPACs all have announced deals, repeat sponsors, and are trading under $10.

Quick Take

Savvy investors can take advantage of a free money opportunity, with a lot of potential upside, to scoop up SPACs with announced deals that are trading sub $10. Reminder, shareholders have the opportunity to redeem their shares, for $10 plus interest, come merger vote time. Therefore, targeting SPACs with deals already announced (as opposed to SPACs searching) offers a potential quicker timeline for either 1) positive deal news that causes a spike in share price or 2) redemption. No blood.

But, buyer beware... Investors must make sure to 1) hold the shares as of the record-date prior to the merger vote and 2) elect to redeem should you want to receive $10+ interest back.

Here are the 3 SPACs with announced deals, from repeat sponsors, that investors should be considering:

Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)

Target: Doma

Sponsor: Capitol Investment Corp



Units

Last Close: $ 10.25

Discount/Premium: 2.5%



Common

Last Close: $ 9.84

Discount/Premium: -1.6%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 7

Pre-IPO: 2

Pre-Deal: 0

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 4



Avg. Return Since IPO: 74.7%

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII)

Target: Electric Last Mile

Sponsor: Marshall Kiev, David Boris



Units

Last Close: $ 10.49

Discount/Premium: 4.9%



Common

Last Close: $ 9.94

Discount/Premium: -0.6%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 4

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 1

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 2



Avg. Return Since IPO: 29.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII)

Target: ATI Physical Therapy

Sponsor: Fortress



Units

Last Close: $ 10.16

Discount/Premium: 1.6%



Common

Last Close: $ 9.95

Discount/Premium: -0.5%



Sponsor Track Record

Total SPACs: 6

Pre-IPO: 0

Pre-Deal: 3

Announced: 1

de-SPACs: 2



Avg. Return Since IPO: 49.0%