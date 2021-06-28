10 SPAC Deal Votes Close Out June

Don't expect any surprises in this week's flurry of SPAC deal votes as the better overall narrative continues to hold. Leisure Acquisition (LACQ) and Ion Acqusition (IACA) both voting on their deals with Ensysce Biosiences and Taboola today.

June has been a busy de-SPAC month and this week will see it go out with a bang as there are 10 more June votes! Today sees Leisure Acquisition (LACQ) and Ion Acqusition (IACA) both voting on their deals with Ensysce Biosiences and Taboola respectively.

Both are trading above NAV, with LACQ well above NAV at $14.29 as of Friday's close, so don't expect many redemptions. And, for those that do happen, watch for twitter to make a few jokes...

Jun 28 | $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. --> Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.23 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 16.17 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 10.05 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 29 | $ 9.95 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings

Jun 29 | $ 9.87 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 30 | $ 10.90 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 9.96 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 9.99 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

Jun 30 | $ 12.41 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Other SPAC News:

Forest Road Acquisition Corp.'s (FRX) merger with Beachbody and Myx Fitness completed on Friday and starts on the NYSE today as BODY. FRX was up 6.95% on Friday and closed at $12.00.

merger with and completed on Friday and starts on the NYSE today as BODY. FRX was up 6.95% on Friday and closed at $12.00. Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) set its vote date for July 19. Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7 will be able to vote.

set its vote date for July 19. Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7 will be able to vote. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) and Plus announced the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form F-4

and announced the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 Bloomberg (who else?) has Carousell exploring listing via SPAC. Carousell is a Singapore-based online classifieds marketplace operator.

ICYMI: Russell 3k Getting Some SPACs

As we mentioned on Friday, the Russell 3000 is getting set to welcome a number of de-SPACs to its index. According to the FT, 20% of the new stocks being added to the Russell 3000 on Friday night (trade on Monday) are de-SPACs. According to a preliminary list, the additions will include Canoo (GOEV), Lordstown Motors (RIDE), Nikola (NKLA), DraftKings (DKNG), Multiplan (MPLN), and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR).

CCIV / Lucid Get their Vote Date

Maybe the biggest news of last week was Churchill Capital IV (CCIV), the epitome of Peak-SPAC, setting its vote date for its much anticipated merger with Lucid Motors on July-22, with a shareholder record date of 6/20, and redemption deadline of July-20.

Friday's Biggest Movers

Biggest Losers

-5.87% ~ $ 17.81 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.31% ~ $ 9.78 | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-4.04% ~ $ 9.74 | MCAE - Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.46% ~ $ 11.01 | BCTG - BCTG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-2.83% ~ $ 12.03 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

-2.40% ~ $ 14.65 | GHVI - Gores Holdings VI Inc (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 12.66 | CMLF - CM Life Sciences Inc (Announced)

-2.31% ~ $ 9.71 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V (Pre-Deal)

-1.61% ~ $ 9.80 | VLAT - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.45% ~ $ 10.23 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Pre-Deal)

-1.41% ~ $ 9.81 | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-1.39% ~ $ 9.95 | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-1.29% ~ $ 9.95 | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.01% ~ $ 9.77 | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.00% ~ $ 9.90 | PACE - TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.81 | ATAQ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-.87% ~ $ 10.25 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.70 | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | RTPZ - Reinvent Technology Partners Z (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.97 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Gainers

7.97% ~ $ 13.01 | SRAC - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

7.91% ~ $ 12.41 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Announced)

6.97% ~ $ 15.96 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.95% ~ $ 12.00 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

5.07% ~ $ 16.17 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.35% ~ $ 10.49 | CMLT - CM Life Sciences III Inc. (Pre-Deal)

3.31% ~ $ 9.99 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)

2.99% ~ $ 9.99 | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.92% ~ $ 10.23 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (Announced)

2.58% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.38% ~ $ 10.76 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.30% ~ $ 12.00 | PDAC - Peridot Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.22% ~ $ 10.60 | BLSA - BCLS Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.21% ~ $ 13.40 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

2.16% ~ $ 12.30 | FWAA - Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (Announced)

2.14% ~ $ 10.51 | VACQ - Vector Acquisition Corp (Announced)

2.00% ~ $ 10.19 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation (Announced)

1.65% ~ $ 9.86 | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

1.64% ~ $ 18.01 | RICE - Rice Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

