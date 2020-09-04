TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

BA Research

In May 2020, the J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) -Get Report announced the upcoming election of two new directors to their board, Susan Chapman (C-) and Jodi Taylor (UN).

The subsequent additions do well to strengthen the diversity of Smucker’s board, which is now 42% female, well above their peer average of 30%. In addition Chapman, who is African American, becomes the second African American in addition to Alex Shumate (B-, board member since 2009).

To make way for the new additions, former directors Gary Oatey (D) and Kathryn Dindo (C) retired. Oatey, 71, retired after 17 years and a 7% annualized TSR.While Dindo retired after 24 years and a 10% annualized TSR.

Screen Shot 2020-09-03 at 10.51.45 AM

The food manufacturer has had a successful 2020, as many stuck at home relied on processed staples to get through COVID-induced quarantines.

koyfin_20200901_124314148

Chapman and Taylor

Chapman is currently an Executive Vice President at American Express. In addition to J.M. Smucker, she also served on the board of the Potbelly Corporation, where she had a TSR of -28% over 6 years.

Taylor is CFO for The Container Store Group Inc. (which has lagged recently, -27% over her tenure). She was previously a director and CFO at Baby Superstore Inc., which was acquired by Toys R Us 3 years into her tenure.

Shumate, who is lead director of the board, had this to say about the appointments: “The entire Board feels strongly that both Susan and Jodi offer extensive expertise in critical areas that complement the experience of our current Board members … Susan brings tremendous knowledge of the consumer digital space, a critical growth area for the Company, while Jodi offers exceptional intelligence about consumer and market trends”.

Management and shareholders will be hoping Chapman and Taylor can help Smucker continue its strong 2020 performance.

Note: Letter grades represent proprietary Boardroom Alpha ratings that assess the individual’s track record as a director

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

IHeartMedia's performance based RSUs this year will include diversity and ESG targets

BA Research

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research

Wynn Executives Granted Stock in Retention Play

Wynn Resorts offered a restricted stock grant to 240 employees and executives, including CEO Matt Maddox, in a bid to incentivize and retain talent

BA Research

Glass Ceiling Breaks at Clorox with First Female CEO

Clorox announced Linda Rendle will take the role of CEO in September.

David Drapkin

Facing Equality Backlash Pinterest Adds First Black Board Director

The image-based social media platform added their first African American board director following recent allegations of sexism and racism.

David Drapkin

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

CEO Moves: Witynski Takes over at Dollar Tree

Discount retailer Dollar Tree appoints a new CEO as Gary Philbin retires

David Drapkin

Walgreens to Look for New CEO after 5 Years of Lackluster Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance announces a search for a new CEO as Stefano Pessina will step down after 5 years of poor returns.

David Drapkin

Crown Castle Succumbs to Pressure from Elliott

Crown Castle Announces Governance Changes following Pressure from Activist Investor

David Drapkin