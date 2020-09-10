TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

SELL! Moderna Execs Continue to Cash Out

BA Research

As COVID-19 turned the world upside down, Moderna (MRNA) -Get Report emerged as a frontrunner to develop a vaccine. Along the way, the company's share price has skyrocketed this year. Despite a recent pull back, shares are up about ~187% YTD, though down -24% in the last month. As we previously covered, executives have come under fire for their fortuitous and large-scale equity sales. 

koyfin_20200909_114255779
Moderna's shares have been on a tear in 2020

Moderna executives have sold a huge amount of stock this year, ~$213.1M in the last 6 months alone. All the while, not one insider has made a purchase in that same time frame (the last purchase was in February). 

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 11.57.02 AM
All insider transactions in MRNA as reported to the SEC

While many of the sales were were conducted via pre-planned 10b5-1 plans trading plans, there remains questions as to the timing of said plans and the overall optics of selling stock on positive vaccine news. To add further fuel to the flames, as NPR reported, executives made changes to their 10b5-1 plans mere days before major announcements.

Should they have held on?

However, it is noteworthy that Moderna executive gains would have been greater (albeit on paper) had they simply held on to shares.

For example, Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, missed out on an average 187% gain of every share he sold the last 6 months. And CMO Tal Zvi Zaks, who has sold > ~$60M, about 191% in missed gains. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 12.07.15 PM
Trading performance over last 24 months for Moderna Officers

It's worth keeping an eye on insider trading at Moderna as the race for a COVID vaccine heats up. 

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nutanix Loses Founding CEO in Surprise Resignation

Nutanix has experienced major changes in the last month, losing its CEO and reshuffling its board of directors

BA Research

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

J.M. Smucker added Susan Chapman and Jodi Taylor to its board of directors

BA Research

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

IHeartMedia's performance based RSUs this year will include diversity and ESG targets

BA Research

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research

Wynn Executives Granted Stock in Retention Play

Wynn Resorts offered a restricted stock grant to 240 employees and executives, including CEO Matt Maddox, in a bid to incentivize and retain talent

BA Research

Glass Ceiling Breaks at Clorox with First Female CEO

Clorox announced Linda Rendle will take the role of CEO in September.

David Drapkin

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Facing Equality Backlash Pinterest Adds First Black Board Director

The image-based social media platform added their first African American board director following recent allegations of sexism and racism.

David Drapkin

CEO Moves: Witynski Takes over at Dollar Tree

Discount retailer Dollar Tree appoints a new CEO as Gary Philbin retires

David Drapkin