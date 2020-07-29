Boardroom Alpha
Top Stories
News
ESG

Mike Santomassimo Joining Fresh Exec Team at Wells Fargo as CFO

David Drapkin

The former BNY Mellon CFO hopes to help erase the memory of the old Wells Fargo management team when he joins in the fall.  

Wells Fargo (WFC) -Get Report announced Mike Santomassimo would become the bank’s new CFO in the fall. Santomassimo was most recently CFO at BNY Mellon (BK) -Get Report and also previously worked at JP Morgan (JPM) -Get Report, where he held key leadership roles such as CFO of banking and CFO of securities services.

Santomassimo will replace John Shrewsberry, who will end a 22 year career with Wells Fargo. Shrewsberry spent the final 6 years of his career as CFO, and was one of the few veterans remaining on the senior management team; most were removed after the bank was exposed for fraudulent practices in the 2010s.

New Wells CEO Charlie Scharf has been cleaning house since he joined late last year. Scharf is on a determined path to cut costs and reduce layers of management.

This latest move reunites Santomassimo with Scharf, whom was CEO of BK when he was appointed as their finance chief in 2018.

Other major executive hires at Wells in the last year include:

  • Ather Williams, Head of Strategy
  • Scott Powell, COO
  • Mike Weinbach, CEO of Consumer Lending
  • Barry Sommers, CEO of Wealth and Investment Management
  • William Daley, Vice Chairman of Public Affairs

Over Compensated

WFC performance during Shrewsberry’s tenure was underwhelming at (7)% annualized, while he received over $62M in compensation as CFO, including over $12M last year alone. Easy to argue that his compensation package was out of line with performance.

For Santomassimo, his 2.5 years at BK have also seen less than stellar performance as financials have lagged, brining an (11)% annualized TSR.

That being said, Santomassimo is due for a nice pay raise in his new job, with a reported annual salary of $1.75M (vs ~$590k at BK). He's also in line for a bonus that could bring in over $9M of annual compensation if certain conditions and performance targets are met.

Wells Fargo has had it rough during the pandemic, losing $2.4B during the 2nd quarter. It lacks the trading divisions of competitors such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, leaving them dependent on interest rates which have been cut to ultra low levels.

The bank will be hoping the addition of Santomassimo will help them navigate the post COVID economy and a new era for Wells Fargo.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will ESG Credentials Power Apple Even Higher?

The tech giant is undertaking a serious and comprehensive set of initiatives to help create an environmentally sustainable future that will only enhance its ESG appeal

David Drapkin

Activist investors Elliott Management look for change at Crown Castle with a push for fresh board

Activist investors Elliott Management looks to effect change at Crown Castle

David Drapkin

While Moderna Insiders Sell, Just 1 has Bought

Moderna insiders sell stock in the millions, with very little buying activity.

David Drapkin

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 3 of 3): Takeover of Merit Medical System’s Board

In this series, we look at 3 major wins (GCP, Commvault, Merit Medical) for activist investors Starboard Value LP

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 2 of 3): Changes at Commvault Systems

In this series, we look at 3 major wins (GCP, Commvault, Merit Medical) for activist investors Starboard Value LP. Here we look at Commvault.

David Drapkin

Rising Star: Tristan Walker Advances Forward

Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company in 2013. He has recently joined the boards of Foot Locker and Shake Shack

David Drapkin

Tesla Directors & Musk Pledge Billions in Company Stock: Chair Faces Re-election Opposition

ISS recommends voting against the re-election of Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm, cites billions in pledged stock for personal loans.

David Drapkin

Netflix's 2020 Executive Pay Met with (a little) more Shareholder Support

Over 60% of Netflix Shareholders voted in support for Executive Compensation up from 49% last year

David Drapkin