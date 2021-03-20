Weekly SPAC Wrap: SPACs are Hard?

Overall sentiment in the SPAC market is demonstrably lower, in a continuation of what we spoke about last week.

Quick Take

Overall sentiment in the SPAC market is demonstrably lower, in a continuation of what we spoke about last week. Sub $10 opportunities (in units and common) are no longer a rarity, but almost commonplace. It appears that shoe-in deal approvals may be a thing of the past, and some are saying to prepare for heavy redemptions if SPACs are trading near NAV when it comes to vote time.

With so much SPAC capital out there, investors are starting to be more selective. Deals are falling apart (Apollo Strategic Growth / Vista equity) and PIPE financing could becoming harder to come by. All that being said, the issuance train goes on. Weekly numbers:

Mergers: 7 announced for $16 billion EV

7 announced for $16 billion EV New S-1s: 30 for $9.1 billion

30 for $9.1 billion Pricings: 20 for $6.8 billion

The biggest news for mergers this week was Betsy Cohen's (9 SPACs to her name) FinTech Acquisition V (FTCV) striking a deal with Robinhood rival, eToro in a $10B agreement. The pact carried with it a $650M PIPE from investors such as ION, Softbank's Vision Fund II, and Fidelity. Market enthusiasm ensued and the stock popped > 40% on the day, but has tapered as the initial deal rush has worn off some. Many felt that the eToro deal was necessary to provide more support in the SPAC market given its real revenue and base vs some of the very speculative, no revenue until 2025, deals that had been done recently.

In what may be a sign of things to come, today we saw SC Health Corp (SCPE), a nearly 2 year old SPAC whose original mandate was to target a healthcare company in Singapore, strike a deal with Rockley Photonics, a Pasadena-based integrated silicon photonic chips maker. SC Health is due to Vote April 14 on a deadline extension, out to August 2021.

The market was pretty muted on the deal, as SCPE is trading relatively flat to pre-announcement. Will be interesting to see how the vote goes next month.

Rumor Has It...

Last week we mentioned that Todd Boehly's 2nd SPAC, Horizon Acquisition 2 was in talks with Sportradar on a $10B+ deal for the betting analytics company. This week Boehly's other SPAC, Horizon Acquisition, is reportedly in talks with Vivid Seats, on a deal that could value the ticket reseller ~$2.5B. After all, concerts and sports games are opening up again!

New SPAC S-1 Filings

SPAC IPOs Priced This Week

Next Week's Calendar

Unit/ Warrant Separations

GCAC,TLGA, EQHA, CFV

Merger Votes

Thurs: RPLA on combination with Finance of America

Thurs: BFT on combination with Paysafe

