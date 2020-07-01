Boardroom Alpha
Top Stories
News
ESG

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 2 of 3): Changes at Commvault Systems

David Drapkin

In our previous story, we looked at Starboard’s activist activity at GCP; now we turn our attention to Commvault. 

Starboard was (somewhat) successful in their attempt to refresh Commvault’s board of directors earlier this month. Three new directors have been addded to go with 3 resignations of incumbents. However, just 1 of Starboard's initial slate of nominees is joining the board. 

Starboard initially filed a 13-D on CVLT in March of this year, and they currently own ~9.3% of the company’s outstanding shares. 

Ultimately, the two slides came to an agreement that provided for 3 new directors and 3 resignations. Jeffrey Smith (Starboard CEO) and Gavin Molinelli (Starboard partner), who were originally nominated in April, were not among those added to the board. Starboard also agreed to abide by customary standstill provisions and voting commitments.

Board Changes:

  • The long-tenured Alan G. Bunte (director since 2008), Frank J. Fanzilli, Jr. (director since 2002) and Daniel Pulver (director since 1999) all resigned
  • Appointment of 3 new directors: Todd Bradley (former CEO of Mozido), Alison Pickens (former COO Gainsight) and Arlen Shenken (EVP/CFO Citrix)
  • Todd Bradley was part of Starboard's original nominated slate

Fresh faces:

  • Bradley is also a director at Mattel Inc. and Eastman Kodak Company. He is a former director of TrueCar
  • Pickens is the former Gainsight COO and is currently a current executive in residence at Bessemer Venture Partners; she becomes the third female on CVLT's 11 person board
  • Shenkman, current CFO and director at Citrix, has a successful track record of helping to lead software business on the path to sustainable growth

Given Commvault’s goal of transitioning to a cloud-centric model and jumpstarting revenues, the appointment of these three independent directors makes sense.

The most common concerns regarding Commvault were faltering revenue growth and the acquisition of startup Hedvig for $225 million.

In response to the changes, Smith said: “We appreciate the collaborative dialogue we have had with Commvault’s Board and leadership team. Commvault is an outstanding company. We believe the expertise provided by these new directors and the focus of the Board’s Operating Committee will help improve Commvault’s profitable growth, return on investment, and enhance value creation.”

Nick Adamo, chairman of Commvault stated: “Today’s agreement reflects the Board and leadership team’s commitment to realizing…opportunities and our alignment with Starboard on additional directors and actions to support these efforts.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rising Star: Tristan Walker Advances Forward

Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company in 2013. He has recently joined the boards of Foot Locker and Shake Shack

David Drapkin

Tesla Directors & Musk Pledge Billions in Company Stock: Chair Faces Re-election Opposition

ISS recommends voting against the re-election of Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm, cites billions in pledged stock for personal loans.

David Drapkin

Netflix's 2020 Executive Pay Met with (a little) more Shareholder Support

Over 60% of Netflix Shareholders voted in support for Executive Compensation up from 49% last year

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Facebook, Merck, Pfizer Bolster Board Gender Diversity with Latest Additions

ESG investors continue to push companies to refresh boards with gender diversity as a primary goal and Facebook, Merck, and Pfizer are among the ones upping their game.

David Drapkin

Mega Retailers Helping to Ease the Pain During Pandemic

Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and other essential retailers that have seen sales surge are giving back as well, with massive hiring, charitable donations, and raises and cash bonuses for frontline workers.

David Drapkin

AMC Execs Fighting the Pandemic, Universal and Bad Grant Timing

In February, prior to the peak onset of the COVID crisis in the US, senior AMC executives signed into a new compensation program whereby they decreased their cash compensation for one-time equity grants, which were “considerably out of the money.”

David Drapkin

Gurley Bets Big on Stitch Fix and CEO Katrina Lake

Amid retail’s pandemic-driven crisis, veteran VC and Board Director Bill Gurley buys ~$16M of Stitch Fix (SFIX) stock

David Drapkin

Twitter’s Board Gets (even) Younger, More Diverse

With the appointment of Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Twitter further diversifies its board and cements changes driven by Elliott and Silver Lake.

pogemiller

Will Banks Emerge from the Covid Crisis as Good Guys?

Banks have proven they can continue to operate and ease the financial pains of struggling customers during the pandemic, but will PPP and other potential issues waste all that goodwill?

David Drapkin