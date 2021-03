Do SPAC Vintages Matter? Seems Like It.

Over 130 SPAC equities and over 80 units are trading at a discount to NAV--a massive change from just a month ago. Given the changing dynamic and potential saturation we took a look to see if SPAC vintage -- when it IPOs -- matters.

The SPAC market is shifting quickly as we talked about in more detail in this week’s wrap and last week’s too. One of the things we’ve been looking at is the concept of vintage or age of a SPAC to see if we can use that as we consider which SPACs will trade up or down.

Vintages were a critical component of analysis of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) during the mortgage crisis back in 2007 (and beyond). The vintages of the mortgages underpinned the MBS became an important and effective factor in forecasting default rates. Knowing if the underlying mortgages originated in April 2006, May 2002, or otherwise meant that you could infer a lot of information about the underlying quality.

It’s too early to know if there is a material shift in how the market treats SPACs by age, but early indications are that vintages do matter and the newest — those issued in the last couple of months — are all showing materially more weakness than those issued earlier. Or, maybe the market is just telling the bankers to slow down because there (a) isn’t enough demand to support premiums and (b) investors are increasingly skeptical of the ability for sponsors/teams to get great deals.

Looking at SPACs with a vintage lens, we see weakness in the Units is especially pronounced for the recent vintages as shown above in the first graph. In the graph below you can see that the Common seems less dependent on vintage as you see weakness across the first 10 months and beyond. Overall there are more than 130 SPACs with common equity and over 80 SPACs with units trading below $10. That means there is lots of opportunity for savvy investors, but it is much more nuanced and challenging to make a return than just a few weeks ago when anyone could get allocation, get an IPO pop and flip for a fast buck.

Take Away

While the shift in the SPAC market is still early, we could be entering a period where the vintage of the SPAC (ie when it IPOs) becomes an important factor in understanding how it trades and the likelihood of a great De-SPAC outcome. Right now SPACs feel a lot like the mortgages from that 2007 time frame — too many, too loose, and speculative financials.

