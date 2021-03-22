SPACs: Merger Monday with TBA, MLAC Announcing Deals, and TDAC / Lottery.com Deck Finally Available

SPAC Merger: Thoma Bravo's TBA Picks ironSource

On Sunday Thoma Bravo and its Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) SPAC made it official and announced they plan to merge with ironSource. The deal has a pro forma enterprise value of $10.3 billion with a $1.3 billion "oversubscribed" pipe.

ironSource is a platform aimed at helping app developers monetize, analyze, and grow their users. Revenues in 2020 $332 million (up 83% year over year) with EBITDA of $104 million. It has over 2.3 billion active users across it's customer base.

The pipe is made up of heavy hitters: Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Nuveen, Hedosophia, Wellington Management, The Baupost Group, and funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

We'll see if this deal helps put a floor under the SPAC market given it has some real revenue and Thoma Bravo behind it. As noted in Friday's weekly wrap and our look at SPAC vintages there are a significant number of SPACs trading below NAV (yes, even units).

You can see the full TBA deck here.

SPAC Merger: Malacca Straights Acquisition MLAC Picks Asia Vision Network (AVN)

Announced pre-market this morning MLAC has picked Asia Vision Network (AVN) to combine with. This is a much smaller deal than the TBA deal and, interestingly, has no PIPE.

AVN is sometimes called the "Netflix of Indonesia". Penetration is low in Indonesia and they expect that the combination will give them a platform to drive aggressive growth.

MLAC has been trading at a discount to $10 -- closed at $9.86 on Friday -- and it will be worth watching to see if there is a deal announcement pop today. Given the smaller size and non-US focus, and the recent history of muted deal pops, it isn't likely to see much action. Though, with a deal coming, and a floor at $10, it's possible.

You can see the full MLAC deck here.

TDAC / Lottery.com Deck Posted

It took a while given the deal was announced in late February, but the investor deck for the Trident Acquisitions TDAC / Lottery.com deal finally hit the SEC. Note that this is a deal that has really suffered since announcement -- down almost 20% since it was announced.

You can see the full TDAC / Lottery.com deck here.