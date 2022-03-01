What to Know Ahead of SoFi (SOFI) Q4 Earnings
SoFi (SOFI) is set to report Q4 earnings after the bell today. Boardroom Alpha's Joanna Makris takes a look at what to expect in the report.
The bottom line: if you want to play in this space, SOFI is the lead horse to bet on right now. At an EV to sales of 6x, we’re much more inclined on the long side here. A decent print and we think the stock can trade back up to ~$15 levels it saw in January.
Podcast: MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey
ICYMI, we spoke with "SoFi cousin" MoneyLion's CEO Dee Choubey for the Know Who Drives Return podcast.
